Buena Park

Knott's Spooky Farm will brim with fresh ‘n fun ‘Spooktivities'

The daytime, made-for-tots to-do features trick-or-treating, cute characters, and sweet moments.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Knott's Berry Farm

What to Know

  • Knott's Spooky Farm at Knott's Berry Farm
  • Buena Park
  • Sept. 26-Oct. 31 (select dates)

Seeking a sweeter side of the eeky season, with a dash of real-life critter cool, a barrel full of rootin'-tootin' to-dos, and plenty of PEANUTS-style playfulness?

There is, of course, only one place to find that in Southern California: Knott's Berry Farm, the longtime home to a famous Ghost Town and, yes, the PEANUTS gang, too.

It's true that the Buena Park theme park has a scarier dimension — Knott's Scary Farm, which marked its 50th anniversary in 2023, has long been a starlit stalwart on the startles-and-scares scene — but select daytimes at the destination focus on more wholesome pursuits.

Knott's Spooky Farm, which is also a stalwart at the theme park (though certainly sweeter in flavor), will run on select dates beginning Sept. 26.

Your park admission gets you into the spirited swing, so you'll need to decide if you and your tots will visit the Creepy Critters of Calico, where real snakes and spiders hold court or the Bob Baker Marionette Theater presentation at the Birdcage Theatre.

Snoopy's Spooktacular Costume Party, Krazy Kirk and the Hillbillies, and the Halloween Hootenanny are also on the schedule, but do check out the dates and times before calling upon the well-decorated theme park.

Decorations, by the by, run the gleefully ghoulish gamut, with jack o'lanterns, a pumpkin patch, and costumed characters upping the autumn atmosphere.

And a must-do for many kids sporting their own cute costumes?

It's a tasty tradition: Trick-or-treating around the picturesque lanes of Ghost Town has long been a fall favorite for SoCal youngsters.

Dance like Snoopy by the Knott's Spooky Farm site to gather all of the goodies — the details you need before visiting — now.

This article tagged under:

Buena ParkKnott’s Berry FarmTheme Parks
