L.A. Comic Con to rock the weekend with panels, anime, gaming, and cosplay

What to Know Dec. 1-3 at the Los Angeles Convention Center

$40 Friday pass; $60 Saturday pass; $50 Sunday pass; other ticketing tiers available

Anime, gaming, cosplay, actor appearances and signings, artist talks, panels, vendors, and more

Selecting the most ensorcelled and magical month of all?

The twelfth entry on the calendar, the period that brims with industrious elves and airborne reindeer, might be the easy choice for many people.

December, in short, is fertile ground for a fanciful convention of the surrealist, superhero-iest order. L.A. Comic Con is that convention, and it will twirl its cape, cast its spell, and summon its powers from Dec. 1 through 3 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

It's packed with plenty of pursuits, and because we can't stress the word "packed" enough, we'll say it again: This is an expo awash in cosplay-themed, artist-cool, game-strong events, and deciding what you'd like to do first, second, third, and fifteenth means you'll spend some time poring over the programming.

Good thing there's an app for that, which you'll want to download ahead of making for DTLA. The gamut of choices is gargantuan, so you'll want to decide if you're attending "Nerdy Arts and Crafts for Beginners," a panel devoted to comics and true crime, or a celebration of independent horror films.

Stars aplenty will be there, too, including Elijah Wood, Rainn Wilson, and Bonnie Wright. Just check the Photo Opps and Autograph schedule to see if you're favorite actor is participating.

The Cosplay National Championship is a Saturday evening centerpiece, while a "SpongeBob Square Pants" gathering with Tom Kenny and Rodger Bumpass takes a deep dive into the enduring aquatic icon on Sunday morning.

Gaming, anime, movie props, collectibles, insider-y industry info, and comic-laden, toy-purveying vendors shall play rollicking roles in the sizable and scintillating scene, too.

Daily tickets are available as are weekend passes.

Going to admire the incredible cosplay ensembles, snap a fun photo with a favorite genre actor, or shop for the holidays? Twirl your cape over one shoulder and perform an elegant three-point landing on this site.