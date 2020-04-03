La Brea Bakery Has Free Meals for Health Workers

What to Know Through April 30, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

468 S. La Brea Avenue

Show ID; one box per person

A filling and satisfying meal, one that includes a hefty slice or two of great bread, bread that was only baked in the last day?

It's the kind of appetizing experience that can keep us going, just when we need some more get-up-and-go.

In that spirit, and as a way to show gratitude to the nurses, doctors, first responders, and "essential frontline employees," La Brea Bakery is giving away complimentary meals as part of its new Frontline Meals Program.

How to pick up your free box, if you're a healthcare worker? Just stop by the La Brea Avenue restaurant and be sure to show your badge or identification that shows where you work.

There's a limit of one meal box per person, and each box includes a sandwich, chips, and, oh yes, the all-important cookie.

April is traditionally a big month for the well-known bread-maker, for that's when a series of savory grilled cheeses roll out. La Brea Bakery will still be making grill cheeses this April, do note, for purchase.

For more details on the Frontline Meals Program, and when you need to stop by the bakery, click.