La Brea Bakery Has Make-at-Home Grilled Cheese Kits

What to Know April is National Grilled Cheese Month

La Brea Bakery Café has Take Home Grilled Cheese Kits

The $12 kits include thick-cut artisan white table bread, a cheese blend, and "(b)utter for grilling" are included, as well as tomato soup

No buttering up required: The grilled cheese seems like it should be the most straightforward sandwich in the world, and piling on extra frills, fancies, and complications are excessive errands that are best left unattempted.

But questions do remain: Do you want the sandwich to be a bit cheesy slightly outside of the bread, all to achieve that tangy crispiness? Should the butter be slathered on the crusts, too? And shouldn't you go for the very best bread you can find?

These important questions rise to the flavorful forefront each April, which happens to be National Grilled Cheese Month.

And each National Grilled Cheese Month, one of the local titans of grilled-cheesery, La Brea Bakery Café, pulls out all the dairy dreamy stops when it comes to delivering great grilled cheeses to a grilled cheese-demanding public.

True, the La Brea Avenue-headquartered eatery always has a toothsome grilled cheese on its menu, the sort of sandwich that boasts "epic cheese pull" (if you know, you know).

But this $12 kit is something special in honor of a special and especially appetizing month.

Included in the kit, which can be purchased by calling La Brea Bakery Café and procured by stopping by to pick it up?

Thick cut white table bread, of the most artisanal and made-in-house sort, is the chewy, oh-so-toastable shell for your sandwich. The cheese? Monterey jack is on the line-up, as are yellow cheddar and fontina (so, yep, calling this a "blend" works).

Butter is also on board, which helps the grilled aspect of a classic grilled cheese?

And tomato soup? Obviously. How else will you dip your cheesy bready squares of buttery bliss?

Happy National Grilled Cheese Month, grilled-cheesers.

You can find your gooey-good kits by ringing the celebrated bakery now or ordering through a delivery service, found on the La Brea Bakery Café site.