Art and Culture

Happy 65th to the LA County Holiday Celebration, a free Christmas Eve tradition

Several cultural groups will perform at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion; a ticket is complimentary with RSVP.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Afro-Peruvian Experience

What to Know

  • 65th Annual LA County Holiday Celebration, presented by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors
  • Tuesday, Dec. 24
  • 3 to 6 p.m.
  • Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Downtown Los Angeles
  • Entry is free; RSVP to receive your complimentary ticket

Gifts can, of course, take many festive and surprising forms.

Some presents arrive in boxes, others are acts of service, and being treated to a surprise meal by a wonderful friend? That is a memory-perfect moment, too.

But one of our city's best and most venerable gifts, a present intended to please many, takes its shape not from a box but rather time, meaning, and art.

It's the LA County Holiday Celebration, a downtown delight that flowers, with all the loveliness of a seasonal bouquet, each Dec. 24.

The decades-old treat, which is presented by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, is marking its 65th year in 2024, a milestone that is adding to the air of merriment.

Some 28 artists and groups will perform on the stage of the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion between 3 and 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and, as always, it is free to attend.

A performance by Reverb Tap Company is on the 2024 roster. (photo: Timothy Norris)

Still, you'll want to RSVP soon, to let organizers know you'll be there; you can do so on this site.

"With performances by choral groups, dance troupes, music ensembles, new artistic genres this year, such as a circus act and marionette performance, the Holiday Celebration brings holiday cheer to all who attend and into the homes and hearts of all who tune in!" is the upbeat word.

And if tuning in is your preference — perhaps you're hosting family or have a dozen errands to still complete — you can savor this spirited and sparkle-filled cultural festivity via PBS SoCal.

That means you can also stream the celebration at www.pbssocal.org.

For all of the groups set to perform, and what to expect once you're there, leap into this site for all of the details on this lovely Southern California tradition.

