Flurry to a local LA County park for free and frosty snow play

The mitten-up fun is returning to several SoCal parks courtesy of LA County Parks.

  • Holiday in the Park will take playful place at 25 parks from Dec. 7-14; performances, games, and other activities are part of the festive fun
  • Parks After Dark Winter Wonderland is shimmering on Fridays and Saturdays from Dec. 6-21; visitors can play in real snow at select parks (just be sure to check the schedule)
  • Dates, details, and must-snow, must-know information may be found on the LA County Parks site

It's still on the warm side in Southern California, but snow is in the funcast for several regional parks.

We said "funcast," for these pretty flakes won't be drifting to the ground in our sunny region.

Rather, LA County Parks is again presenting its Parks After Dark Winter Wonderland, a free event series that gives Southern Californians the chance to savor some snow play.

The events are launching Dec. 6, with several snowy stop-bys in the wintry works. And we do mean "snowy": These "Winter Wonderlands" will feature 40 to 80 tons of snow, giving tots the chance to sled, frolic, and savor the sparkly scene.

Look also for "live entertainment, crafts, raffle prizes, photos with a holiday character, free toys, refreshments, and more."

The snowy fun will pop up at select parks on select dates, so be sure to check this site and the schedule to find out when the winter-ish whimsy is landing near you.

The 2024 park list includes Mayberry Park in Whittier, Bassett Park in La Puente, and El Cariso Park in Sylmar.

The parks, activities, times, details, — there's a Teen Zone, too, as well as "Festive Holiday Music" — and a caboodle of chilly cheer can be found at the Los Angeles County Parks & Recreation site.

If you're looking for more merriment but no snow, take a look at the Holiday in the Park events, which will also festoon select parks; activities, caroling, snacks, and more will festively fill these uplifting outings.

