LA Opera presents the film ‘Spanish Dracula' with live accompaniment

What to Know "Spanish Dracula" presented by LA Opera

United Theater on Broadway (formerly The Theatre at Ace Hotel)

Oct. 25-27; a Halloween party is included with the Oct. 26 ticket

The "rediscovered classic film," which was created with the same sets as Bela Lugosi's 1931 movie "Dracula," will include English subtitles

$44.50 and up

Different movies, sometimes of totally opposite genres, often employed the very same props, costumes, and even sets.

There are, in fact, fan sites devoted to tracking where various pieces and props appear over the decades, creating a fascinating catalog for film fans. Call them real-world movie mysteries, with gumshoes revealing the sometimes surprising shared history of the films we adore.

But the storied setting of the acclaimed 1931 work "Spanish Dracula," the "rediscovered classic film," is a tantalizing twist on this idea.

"While Bela Lugosi was vamping it up in front of the cameras by day, a night crew shot an alternate version of 'Dracula' in Spanish — same sets, same story, new cast," shares the LA Opera site.

"This second incarnation of the classic, starring Carlos Villarías, was largely forgotten until a recent renaissance, and many now hail it as the superior version."

The opportunity to savor this cinematic gem in the United Theater on Broadway, that Spanish Gothic fantasia that regally rose during the same general era "Spanish Dracula" was made, is, quite simply, spectacular and rare.

"Spanish Dracula" will screen at the United Theatre on Broadway Oct. 25, 26, and 27. (photo: Universal Home Video)

The LA Opera team is taking that "spectacular and rare" spirit to heart with this presentation; live orchestral music, an accordionist, sound effects, and a Halloween after-party on one of the dates is enhancing the overall enchanted feel of this seasonal treat.

"Spanish Dracula" will screen with English subtitles on Oct. 25, 26, and 27 with Resident Conductor Lina González at the haunting helm.

Academy Award-winning Gustavo Santaolalla created the score, which was commissioned by the LA Opera, and the LA Opera Orchestra will play Mr. Santaolalla's music live in a sure-to-be stirring staging.

Adding to the specialness of this powerful concert? The composer will "star as the featured guitar soloist."

Accordionist Michael Ward-Bergeman will also appear, while Foley artists Leslie Bloome and Ryan Collison will add to the aural atmosphere.

If you attend the screening on Oct. 26, a Halloween party will follow with DJ Phyzed providing the tunes. The celebration? It's included with your ticket.

Tickets for both of the evening events — look to Oct. 25 and 26 — as well as the Oct. 27 matinee are available on the LA Opera site.