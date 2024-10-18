Art and Culture

LA Opera presents the film ‘Spanish Dracula' with live accompaniment

Foley artists will add to the ethereal aura found at that Spanish Gothic gem, the United Theater on Broadway.

By Alysia Gray Painter

LA Opera

What to Know

  • "Spanish Dracula" presented by LA Opera
  • United Theater on Broadway (formerly The Theatre at Ace Hotel)
  • Oct. 25-27; a Halloween party is included with the Oct. 26 ticket
  • The "rediscovered classic film," which was created with the same sets as Bela Lugosi's 1931 movie "Dracula," will include English subtitles
  • $44.50 and up

Different movies, sometimes of totally opposite genres, often employed the very same props, costumes, and even sets.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

There are, in fact, fan sites devoted to tracking where various pieces and props appear over the decades, creating a fascinating catalog for film fans. Call them real-world movie mysteries, with gumshoes revealing the sometimes surprising shared history of the films we adore.

But the storied setting of the acclaimed 1931 work "Spanish Dracula," the "rediscovered classic film," is a tantalizing twist on this idea.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"While Bela Lugosi was vamping it up in front of the cameras by day, a night crew shot an alternate version of 'Dracula' in Spanish — same sets, same story, new cast," shares the LA Opera site.

"This second incarnation of the classic, starring Carlos Villarías, was largely forgotten until a recent renaissance, and many now hail it as the superior version."

The opportunity to savor this cinematic gem in the United Theater on Broadway, that Spanish Gothic fantasia that regally rose during the same general era "Spanish Dracula" was made, is, quite simply, spectacular and rare.

"Spanish Dracula" will screen at the United Theatre on Broadway Oct. 25, 26, and 27. (photo: Universal Home Video)

The LA Opera team is taking that "spectacular and rare" spirit to heart with this presentation; live orchestral music, an accordionist, sound effects, and a Halloween after-party on one of the dates is enhancing the overall enchanted feel of this seasonal treat.

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

Halloween 13 mins ago

Here's what the Teal Pumpkin Project is and why it matters

Little Tokyo 3 hours ago

‘Haunted Little Tokyo' returns with a ghost tour and free scavenger hunt

"Spanish Dracula" will screen with English subtitles on Oct. 25, 26, and 27 with Resident Conductor Lina González at the haunting helm.

Academy Award-winning Gustavo Santaolalla created the score, which was commissioned by the LA Opera, and the LA Opera Orchestra will play Mr. Santaolalla's music live in a sure-to-be stirring staging.

Adding to the specialness of this powerful concert? The composer will "star as the featured guitar soloist."

Accordionist Michael Ward-Bergeman will also appear, while Foley artists Leslie Bloome and Ryan Collison will add to the aural atmosphere.

If you attend the screening on Oct. 26, a Halloween party will follow with DJ Phyzed providing the tunes. The celebration? It's included with your ticket.

Tickets for both of the evening events — look to Oct. 25 and 26 — as well as the Oct. 27 matinee are available on the LA Opera site.

This article tagged under:

Art and CultureHalloweenMoviesDowntown Los Angeles
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us