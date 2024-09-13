Dine around a storied studio backlot at the LA Times Food Bowl

What to Know LA Times Food Bowl, presented by City National Bank

Sept. 20-22, 2024

$176.17 and up

Paramount Pictures Studio backlot

It's not uncommon for a devoted gourmand to speak about a meal as if it were an accolade-garnering film, the sort of major movie that's splashed across billboards during awards season.

The meal experience has a distinct beginning, middle, and end, like a film.

There are highlights, surprise twists, and likely a main character to the dining experience.

And hoping for a savory sequel? If the dish is especially delectable, a foodie will want, nay, demand Parts 2 through 10 in the near future.

The LA Times Food Bowl is one of our city's most cinematic supping experience and mounting an argument otherwise is an errand best left undone.

But "Paramounting" this appetizing argument, rather than simply mounting it, is whole other matter: The annual weekend of snacking, sipping, and learning is cinematically associated with the Paramount Pictures Studio backlot, giving food fans the chance to dine near some dazzling, seen-on-screen structures.

You won't have to wait long for the credits to roll on this one: The 2024 LA Times Food Bowl will be back at the Hollywood movie lot from Sept. 20 through 22.

Memorable bites aplenty: The LA Times Food Bowl is on from Sept. 20-22, 2024 on the Paramount backlot. (photo: LA Times Food Bowl)

The feasty festival will feature "unlimited" bites created by a host of lauded chefs.

Choosing what to chow down upon, though, is a lovely challenge: Over 40 restaurants will visit the backlot each day of the food bowl, ensuring that guests have a full gourmet gamut to explore.

Among the participants, and you'll want to double-check the day you're attending to make sure your foodie favorites are there, are several stars and starry spots: Budonoki x Mini Kabob, Anajak Thai, Stella, and OyBar are all on the Saturday, Sept. 21 list.

The cooking demos are also popular, as are the book signings. The demo line-up is luminous, with lauded chefs covering a host of cooking styles, approaches, and flavors.

It's a Paramount palate pleaser, a bountiful bridge from summer to autumn, and it only happens once a year; get your ticket now.