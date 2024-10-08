The first-ever Holiday Pajama Weekend will pop up at ‘LA Zoo Lights'

What to Know 'LA Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow' presented by the Angela Collier Foundation

Los Angeles Zoo & Botanical Gardens

Nov. 15-Jan. 5, 2025 (most nights)

Special offerings include Sensory-Inclusive Evenings, Pride Night, a New Year's Eve celebration, and more

The first ever Holiday Pajama Weekend is rolling out on Dec. 6, 7, and 8

We're positively glowing over the festive fact that some of Southern California's sparkliest celebrations, the nighttime affairs that brim with incandescent enchantment, are just a few whimsical weeks away.

One of the largest and light-iest of the merry bunch is "LA Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow," an illuminated experience that offers dazzling nature-inspired displays, pretty picture spots, and opportunities to sip tummy-warming drinks while you stroll the destination by the light of the moon (something of a rarity).

The bundle-up fun returns in mid-November for a multi-week engagement. And while most of the nights will offer oodles of "Aglow"-style enticements, there are some special nights, and themed offerings, coming up over the 2024-2025 season.

Peek at some past photos now and learn more about what's ahead, including the all-new Holiday Pajama Night, a weekend-long celebration that will kick off December is flannel-snuggly style. Sweet: Tickets are on sale now, if you want to get your holiday season adventures sorted on the early side.

The chance to wear your holiday finery has always played a role at "LA Zoo Lights," but pajama lovers will get the chance to get cozy from Dec. 6-8 when Holiday Pajama Weekend debuts at the animal park. (photo: Jamie Pham/GLAZA)

Pride Night, a beloved tradition, is Dec. 11, 2024, while a New Year's Eve celebration created for families will take place on Dec. 31 (this popular party always marks the new year at 9 p.m. rather than midnight). Happy Hours with an Ugly Holiday Sweater vibe are also on the calendar, as is an evening devoted to Sensory-Inclusive Zoo Lights. (photo: Jamie Pham/GLAZA)