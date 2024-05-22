What to Know The Beastly Ball prances into the Los Angeles Zoo on June 1, 2024

The Post

Dance 's annual fundraiser supports "wildlife conservation and efforts"

's annual fundraiser supports "wildlife conservation and efforts" An online auction, open to the public, begins at 10 a.m. on May 24; tickets to the "Twisters" premiere are among the biddable goodies, as well as sports offerings and wildlife art

Boosting beasties is something many people gladly do in many different ways.

They may donate to various dear-to-their-heart causes, volunteer at animal shelters, or attend talks that focus on specific species, disccusions that focus on creating a future that serves all earthlings, be they furry, feathery, hard to find with the naked eye, or covered in scales.

And once each year at the Los Angeles Zoo? A "ball" rolls into the famous animal park, all to give beasties a big boost and aid wildlife conservation in numerous ways.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It's The Beastly Ball, presented by the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association, a grand zoo-tacular that will raise its paws and twitch its whiskers on the first day of June.

If you're familiar with this festivity, well, we're raising a paw to your paw to high-five you; the starry celebration has been doing a lot of important work over the years.

The much-missed actress Betty White was a well-known Beastly Ball buff, and in 2023 "a scholarship program for under resourced schools, providing free admission and transportation to the Zoo" was given a wonderful new name: Betty White's Zoo Pals.

But there's a way to be a friend to the zoo even if you're not putting on your finery and trotting for Griffith Park on June 1: A fundraising auction in support of wildlife conservation opens on May 24.

The public is invited to bid on an array of items starting at 10 a.m., including the chance for tickets to the "Twisters" premiere, an electric guitar signed by the legendary Slash, sports offerings, cultural gems, and beautiful wildlife art.

Again, you don't need a Beastly Ball ticket to bid on items that catch your eye. But getting to know a bit more about the zoo's Beastliest night of the year is something you may be keen to do and the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association can help.

"Each year, this fundraising event serves as a way to honor the Zoo's achievements in conservation and to acknowledge outstanding individuals and organizations dedicated to conservation and supporting the Zoo's ongoing role as an educational destination," said Dawn Petersen-Amend, Interim President of GLAZA.

"This event is vital in furthering our mission, allowing GLAZA to sustain its support for the Zoo's initiatives in wildlife conservation, community outreach programs, and advancements in animal care and veterinary medicine."

Find out more about the June 1 Beastly Ball as well as the open-to-the-public conservation fundraiser beginning May 24.