LACMA Announces an April Reopening, Six New Shows

What to Know The Miracle Mile museum will open to the general public on April 1, 2021

Member previews begin March 26

Timed tickets, reserved in advance, are required; face coverings, physical distancing, and an online health screening are also new requirements

When the announcement arrived earlier in March that Los Angeles County could soon move the state's less restrictive red tier, museum mavens surely shared a single pressing question: What exactly does that mean for the art institutions around town?

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art, of the largest and most venerable of the region's cultural destinations, had its reply ready on Monday, March 15: The Miracle Mile repository of masterpieces, big ideas, and fresh works will reopen to the public on Thursday, April 1, with member previews beginning on March 26.

The Wilshire Boulevard museum, which neighbors both the La Brea Tar Pits and the upcoming Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, will have been shuttered for more than a year upon reopening.

To prepare for that day, LACMA has shared a "Here's What to Expect on Your Visit" post on its social pages.

A mask must be worn, physical distancing will be observed, and there's an online health screening, too, to take in advance.

And speaking of "in advance"?

Tickets will be timed and sold in advance, so plan your day of looking at paintings, sculptures, and other pieces ahead of time.

There are finer points surrounding both the safety protocols and admissions, so start here to study up.

Visitors can expect to see six new exhibits, including "Bill Viola: Slowly Turning Narrative," a show devoted to the work of Yoshitomo Nara, and "Vera Lutter: Museum in the Camera."

Also? A number of shows from 2020 have been extended, so swing by the LACMA site now to get the update on what's available to see.