Feed me: A ‘Little Shop of Horrors' pop-up will sprout in Santa Ana

What to Know A "Little Shop of Horrors" event at the Heritage Museum of Orange County, presented by Witches Brew

Saturday, July 6 from 4 to 10 p.m.

$17 advance; $25 on the day of the event; a child's ticket is $12 ahead of time, $17 on the day of the event

Let's just call the timing of the "Little Shop of Horrors" event at the Heritage Museum of Orange County, which will flower on July 6, kind of perfect: Real-life plants and shrubs are looking extremely leafy and lush as July begins.

You can quickly see the connection we're going for here: The beloved horror-comedy-musical stars an exceptionally leafy and lush specimen, a potted icon that never quite gets all of its cravings met.

And to up the "perfect timing" vibe of the gathering, which will feature all sorts of frightful sights, including "80+ Spooky Shops"?

For many Halloween fans, the spirited celebrating begins, each and every year, the moment that the Fourth of July concludes.

True, there are a few more holidays between now and Oct. 31, but Halloween is a major player, occasion-wise, so starting the revelries now is what many people have in mind.

This "Horrors"-themed happening will be the place that several Southern Cailfornians will begin their Halloween-y fun: Along with dozens of shops, look for photo opportunities, "Little Shop of Horrors" characters, puppets, music, and a cocktail called, you guessed it, "Feed Me, Seymour."

The movie, or rather movies, won't be screening, but consider the event as a way to wend your way through the floral realm of the beloved tale; getting your fill, or rather chlorophyll, of the "Little Shop" theme is the vibe of the night.

The "Immersive Pop-Up Experience," by the by, is taking place just a short drive — well, 12 or so minutes — from another gem: The monthly Downtown Santa Ana Artwalk, which rolls July 6. If you're up for it, you could fold a pair of memorable events into a single evening.

The artwalk is free while the Heritage Museum event requires admission.

With that in mind, "Little Shop" lovers, you should consider securing your tickets faster than it takes Audrey II to demand dinner.

Good to know? This is an all-ages event; the child's ticket is the Audrey Jr. and all admission can be purchased in advance.