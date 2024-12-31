Little Tokyo greets 2025 with a free Oshogatsu Festival on New Year's Day

What to Know Oshogatsu Festival

Little Tokyo

Wednesday, Jan. 1

10:30 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.

Weller Court and Japanese Village Plaza

Free

Presented by the Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Southern California and the Japanese Chamber of Commerce Foundation

Little Tokyo is always a spirited and spectacular neighborhood, and spending time there at any point of the calendar — enjoying udon and matcha, shopping for adorable accessories, and finding toys based on your favorite anime heroes — is a pleasure.

That pleasure grows on the first day of the year when the Oshogatsu Festival returns, all to embrace the fresh hope, best wishes, and ebullient auspiciousness people are feeling as they look ahead to the next 365 days.

The festival returns to usher 2025 through the dazzling door on Wednesday, Jan. 1, with two locations in focus: Weller Court and Japanese Village Plaza.

Cultural performances and a host of activities — mochi making and sake demonstrations are on the itinerary — add to the atmosphere of the day; a fashion show spotlighting kimonos is also on the schedule.

We will soon embrace the Year of the Snake, a time that "symbolizes wisdom and rebirth." Start that wise journey in Little Tokyo on New Year's Day, and savor an uplifting kick-off to 2025.

A New Year's Buffet at Tamon, on the second floor of the Mikayo Hotel, is also happening Jan. 1; check out times, details, and the reservation information now.