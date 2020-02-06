Log Some Time at This OC Brew Fest

What to Know Saturday, Feb. 8

$45 (includes beer tastings); $25 entry (no tastings)

Lakeview Park in Silverado

Standing atop a paddleboard has its challenges, and even canoes and kayaks can get the best of our balance.

But finding your inner center while dancing along a rolling, wet, on-the-move log? That certainly is an ability that takes some practice, as well as more than a few splashdowns.

Lumberjack log rolling has been a hold-your-breath competition in more than a few centuries now, and it will be on full and damp display in Silverado on Saturday, Feb. 8.

For that's when the first-ever Logger Fest lands at the Orange County destination, bringing with a line-up of classic competition waged by participants decked out in plenty of plaid.

Shall there be axe throwing? There will be, and amateur log runs, and a cross-cutting competition, and the tossing of horseshoes, too.

And because this is from the Brew Ha Ha Productions, the people behind a roster of craft beer bashes around the county, count on local brewers making a showing, too.

On the vittles front? Look for breakfast foods, the kind of hearty eats that might keep a logger fortified and full.

A Johnny Cash tribute band will also bring some old-style twang to the to-do.