Longer at LACMA: Enjoy extended holiday hours at the Miracle Mile museum

What to Know Los Angeles County Museum of Art

The museum is observing extended holiday hours from Dec. 27 through Jan. 3, 2024

The museum will also be open on Wednesday, Dec. 27 and Wednesday, Jan. 3 (LACMA is usually closed on Wednesdays)

Pals who adore paintings, a sister who is super into sculpture, an out-of-towner who is obsessed with enormous installations?

Many Southern Californians are hosting a capacious caboodle of friends and relatives this holiday week, which means locals are also asking their visitors what they'd like to do while in town.

"Enjoy art" is often the answer — after all, Los Angeles is a major hub of the outlandish, the imaginative, and the spirited — but finding those creative places that are up-and-humming during the holidays isn't always a snap.

Helping us all out, though, is the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, which is moving to a longer-lovelier-later holiday schedule on Dec. 27.

Not only will the closing hour at the Miracle Mile museum be pushed a bit each day — the galleries will shutter at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29, which is downright nice — but LACMA will be open on Wednesday, Dec. 27 as well as Wednesday, Jan. 3.

The museum is typically closed each Wednesday, making this pair of surprise open days an especially nice thing for the holidays, indeed.

You'll need to purchase admission to enter the museum, though keep in mind entry is free after 3 p.m. on weekdays for Los Angeles County residents. The museum's east campus is under construction, do note; find out more on the LACMA site.

The campus is also dotted with pay-nothing art installations, including Chris Burden's lamp-tastic "Urban Light" and Michael Heizer's ethereal "Levitated Mass."

Inside LACMA? "Imagined Fronts: The Great War and Global Media," "Painting in the River of Angeles: Judy Baca and The Great Wall," and "Vincent Valdez and Ry Cooder: El Chavez Ravine" are just a few of the exhibits on view.