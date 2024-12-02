Wear your cutest and comfiest holiday PJs at a special LA Zoo weekend

What to Know Holiday Pajama Weekend

Los Angeles Zoo

Dec. 6-8, 2024

The special evenings will colorfully coincide with "LA Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow"

$20 and up; other ticketing tiers are available

Be sure to wear shoes, says the zoo team (even if you're clad in cozy pajamas)

While the holidays are full of happy moments, there is one hard fact we need to face each and every season: We rarely get the chance to show off some the cheeriest, zaniest, and snowflake-iest fashion we own.

True, family members and good friends get to admire our at-home attire, the penguin-cute, Christmas tree-covered pajamas we love most.

But finding festive, pajama-centered celebrations out in the wider world? Such enticing opportunities are sadly rare.

But the Los Angeles Zoo is welcoming its most whimsical fans over the first full weekend of December, which will feature not one but three adorable evenings devoted to pajamas.

It's Holiday Pajama Weekend at the Griffith Park destination, which is now shining with its annual "Animals Aglow" zoo lights.

These are Value Weekend nights, which means that some tickets will start at $20; check out the night you'd like to go and the various prices (and be sure to book in advance, for these evenings are as popular as a flannel onesie on a cold night).

The event is most definitely "family-friendly," so think penguins and Christmas trees and gingerbread men and cozy-comfy-cute outfits.

Also? Shoes are a must, so do think beyond just socks, even if those socks or sock-like slippers match your ensemble.

If you and your crew can't visit during the zoo's quaintest and coziest weekend, there are other uplifting happenings on the horizon: A Sensory-Inclusive Night is coming up Dec. 3, Pride Night is Dec. 11, and a family festivity on New Year's Eve are on the sparkly schedule.