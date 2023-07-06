Love the famous Corgi beach festival? An adorable ‘Pawty' will romp this summer

What to Know 2023 Corgi Summer Social and Paint Pawty presented by So Cal Corgi Nation

Sunday, Aug. 13 at Scholb Brewing in Torrance

$45 (includes paint supplies and a beer or non-alcoholic beverage); tickets go on sale July 7 at 10 a.m.

It's hard to beat the happy act of leaping in the air without a single care, or even when your only care is making sure you consume as many free-floating bacon bubbles as you possibly can in a matter of minutes (or even seconds).

Humans aren't frequently offered such an enticing opportunity, the chance to chomp wind-riding bubbles that boast the distinct taste of breakfast meat. Sad sigh.

But local Corgis enjoy that unusual and appetizing invitation at the Corgi Beach Days, which get sassily sandy, or perhaps sandily sassy, in Huntington Beach each spring and fall.

It's going to be some time before your squatty sweetheart has the enticing opportunity to leap in the direction of bacon bubbles, but take heart: There is a new Corgi-centric event on the calendar, and you'll want to leap for your ticket before they're sold out (which they are expected to rather quickly do).

It's the 2023 Corgi Summer Social and Paint Pawty presented by So Cal Corgi Nation and it will trot for Torrance on the second Sunday in August.

Scholb Brewing is the spot, kids and pups are welcome to join, and your $45 ticket? That's good for your paint supplies and one beer or non-alcoholic libation.

Oh yes: "Paint Pawty" being front-and-centered in the name should quickly clue you into the fact that you'll be putting brush to canvas and getting creative with an end result worth "awwwing" over: a Corgi-cute masterpiece.

Receiving instruction as to how to fashion a fabulous Fido-riffic artwork? That, too, is included in your ticket.

Tickets are predicted to sell out faster than a Corgi leaps for a bacon bubble floating near his nose, so be sure to purchase yours soon after they go on sale.

And that time and date? Ten in the morning on Friday, July 7.

Can't make the August affair? No need to whine or growl; The 2023 Fall Corgi Beach Day is happening on Saturday, Oct. 28 with, you guessed it, a Halloween theme.