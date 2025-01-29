Lunar New Year

A glittering light show heralds the Lunar New Year at Santa Monica Pier

The Pacific Wheel is glimmering with gorgeous hues and symbols, all to honor the Year of the Snake.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Pacific Wheel

A sizable and sparkling "Golden Snake" has been spied at Santa Monica Pier, specifically in the area of Pacific Park. But don't fret if you missed admiring this marvel: The auspicious animal is now glittering nightly, through Jan. 30, at the Pacific Wheel.

It's an uplifting and effervescent tribute to the start of the Lunar New Year, an annual commemoration that the famous solar-powered attraction observes each winter.

The evening show may be viewed starting at sunset; "Happy New Year" in Mandarin will grandly unfurl on the side of the ride, which is lit by 174,000 LED lights.

The aforementioned Golden Snake, in honor of the Year of the Snake, will also make an illuminated appearance, while "festive icons" and a variety of vivacious hues will add to the celebratory show.

The show is free to see, either in person or via the webcam; there's a fee to ride the Pacific Wheel, and tickets may be bought at Pacific Park (which is free to enter).

The shimmering spectacular concludes at midnight each evening.

Paying homage to the cultures of East and Southeast Asia, Lunar New Year festivities will take place across Southern California in the weeks ahead.

The Golden Dragon Parade, one of the centerpieces of the local revelries, will dance through the heart of Chinatown March 22, while other happenings, from Santa Monica to Anaheim to The Huntington's music-filled festivity, will take joyful place in February.

