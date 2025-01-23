Lunar New Year

The Huntington celebrates the Lunar New Year with music, hope, and joy

Taiko drumming, lion dancers, LEGO bricks, and traditional tunes will flower at the serene San Marino garden.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Windzepher

What to Know

  • Lunar New Year Festival
  • The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens
  • Feb. 1 and 2, 2025
  • Tickets and reservations are required; book your spot at The Huntington's web site

A serene stroll that's softly lit by sunlit is always a pleasure, but a visit to The Huntington's Chinese Garden around the Lunar New Year is especially uplifting.

The days, though they've been growing longer for a few weeks, suddenly feel quite bright, and the first flowers of the season are beginning to prettily pop on the San Marino garden's ornamental fruit trees.

It's an ideal and auspicious moment to welcome the Year of the Snake at the lush landmark, in short. And embrace it, The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens shall over the first weekend of February 2025.

As with past Lunar New Year Festivals, you'll want to purchase your ticket in advance, and make a reservation; garden members, too, will want to secure their spots. This popular happening can fill up, so be sure to make plans soon.

It's a full-to-brimming gathering with several soundful and spectacular offerings, including a host of creative cultural presentations.

Korean music and dance, music and dance from Cambodia, Chinese opera selections, and a mask-changing performance are all on the vibrant schedule.

Taiko drumming, martial arts displays, brush painting, and floral art are also in the spotlight.

A few food trucks will stop by the festivities, with Rice Balls of Fire and Westside Banh Mi among the 2025 participants.

Discover more about one of the region's largest Lunar New Year Festivals, a revelry that is set among the spectacular fruit trees, camellias, and flowering expanses of the exquisite destination.

Lunar New YearSan Marino
