Magic and plant lore will cast a spell at the LA Arboretum's ‘Adult Night Hike'

What to Know Adult Night Hike: Wizarding World of Plants at the Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden

March 23 from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

$25 general; $20 members

A wizard traveling through a mystical forest knows to hang tightly to his wand; after all, weird beasties may emerge from the underbrush quite suddenly and he never knows if he'll have to do battle with a cranky dragon.

But if the wand was unfortunately lost during this journey? A skilled maker of magic knows the exact plants he needs to seek, should he have to fashion a fresh wand on the spot.

You might think of the Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden as a mystical forest, and while dragons have never been seen stomping around the Arcadia-based landmark — at least not yet — the much-loved location still has a bit of magic to it.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

That magic will be in full and fantastical flower on Saturday, March 23 when the "Wizarding World of Plants," an evening hike created for adults, sets out to explore the sizable sylvan property.

Pondering which plants might be best for making a wand is on the schedule, as well as discussing the trees we should turn to when we really and truly need to make a wish, the sort of dearly-held hope that just has to come true.

Ethereally upping the enchanting atmosphere of the airy outing? The Worm Moon, that springtime favorite, will only be two nights away, so count on March 23 to possess an almost-full-moon-ish spirit.

And the spirit only grows when you consider that this is all materializing on the first Saturday of spring, an occasion that feels more than a little ensorcelled. Call it a perfectly bewitching night for a wizardly walk in a gorgeous grove.

A ticket for the hike is $25 — that is, if you're not a garden member — and you'll want to wave your wand ahead of time to secure them in advance. (True, wand-waving won't be the only thing you'll need to do; you'll need buy them.)