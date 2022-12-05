Magical New Wands Debut at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

What to Know A new collection of Olivander wands was unveiled on Dec. 5, 2022

The wands will be available at Universal theme parks in four global locations

A walnut and dragon heartstring wand is the exclusive offering at Universal Studios Hollywood

A wizard's connection with their wand can be a complex one, as deep and delightful as their relationship with the ethereal arts, their favorite spells, and their trusty familiar.

So finding just the right magical tool to do your beautiful bidding is an important task, one that takes a bit of planning, some spirited exploration, and knowing just where to go.

Ollivanders, a shop located within The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood, has been a notable nexus for communing with the perfect wand over the last several years.

Now the enchanted repository of wands and wizardry is unveiling several new ensorcelled choices, with one that is exclusive to the Southern California theme park.

The announcement was made on Monday, Dec. 5.

And the first part of the year's final month is, of course, quite the magical time for magical implements to suddenly materialize, given its proximity to the holidays and the season of holiday giving.

There are 13 debuting wands in all, and all are interactive. Dragon heartstring, phoenix feather, and unicorn hair are the trio of "cores" for the wands, with each wand featuring one of the three magical elements.

At Universal Studios Hollywood, the exclusive wand is walnut with a dragon heartstring core.

Further, each wand "... comes with a first-ever 'wand lore' insert that details the distinct properties of that specific wand and the attributes of its ideal owner."

"Guests can also use the new wands to cast spells and reveal magical surprises with the right incantation and a gentle flick of the wrist at select locations within the spectacularly themed lands."

Say the whimsical words and summon a further look at the fresh and fantastical line-up now, including the walnutty wonder that can only be found inside Universal Studios Hollywood.

