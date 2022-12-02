Family Friendly Holiday Events in Southern California

The holiday season is finally here and families in Southern California might be wondering what type of activities they can do in order to begin the celebrations. Don't fret because we've got you and your family covered with fun events happening all over Southern California.

Sawdust Winter Fantasy

If you’re looking for the best way to kick off the holiday season, check out Sawdust’s Winter Fantasy, where you can support local artists and get in the spirit of the holidays. This annual event features live music, delicious food and drinks, as well as 165 local artists with one of a kind products. They also have a Santa ready for portraits, carolers, magic acts, balloon artistry, puppet shows, and more. This is the 32nd Winter Fantasy event, and you won’t want to miss it.

Location: 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 Dates: Nov. 19 to Dec. 18

Nov. 19 to Dec. 18 Times: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Price: Adults $10 Children $5

Buy tickets here.

LA County Parks Winter Wonderland

Los Angeles County Parks will host a Winter Wonderland this December with 40 to 80 tons of snow at 34 different parks. Parks After Dark welcomes people of all ages to participate in the biggest event yet. The free event will feature sled runs, photo opportunities, snack stands, holiday treats, and a craft village where kids can decorate their own stockings. The toy giveaways will be available while supplies last, for children up to 17.

Dates: Dec. 2 to Dec. 17

Dec. 2 to Dec. 17 Times: Times vary

Times vary Price: Free

For more information on which parks will be hosting the event, click here.

Enjoy light displays

There are tons of magical and whimsical light displays all over Southern California for the whole family to enjoy. From in-car adventures, to on-foot explorations, there’s a luminous activity for everyone. Times, dates, and prices vary, but take a look at the list we procured of all kinds of light displays, and find the perfect fit for you and your family.

Santa’s Village

You and your family can now visit Santa in his North Pole cabin, where the magical memories will last a lifetime. Activities include dropping off your list for Santa, spending time in Santa’s Workshop, train rides, live entertainment, ice skating, character meet and greets, and more.

Location: SkyPark at Santa's Village, 28950 CA-18, Skyforest, CA 92385

SkyPark at Santa's Village, 28950 CA-18, Skyforest, CA 92385 Dates: Nov. 17 to Jan. 8

Nov. 17 to Jan. 8 Times: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here for ticket prices.

Ice Skating at Santa Monica

This holiday season the whole family can now enjoy a fun ice skating experience. The corner of Fifth Street and Arizona Avenue is completely transformed into an outdoor skating rink. The price includes an all-day skating pass so there is absolutely no time limit and the family can stay for as long they wish.

Location: 1324 5th St. in Downtown Santa Monica

1324 5th St. in Downtown Santa Monica Dates: Nov. 17 to Jan. 16

Nov. 17 to Jan. 16 Times: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Price: $20 (all day)

For more information check out their official website.

The Polar Express Train Ride

For families that have to watch “The Polar Express” every year around the holiday season, there is an interactive experience just for them. This magical one-hour trip to the North Pole features a read-along of the timeless story, hot chocolate, caroling, a golden ticket, and more delicious treats. Santa and his little helpers are also scheduled to come on board to greet the passengers and give each guest their first gift of Christmas, a sleigh bell, which everyone can keep.

Location: 2201 S A St, Perris, CA 92570

2201 S A St, Perris, CA 92570 Dates: Nov. 20 to Dec. 28

Nov. 20 to Dec. 28 Times: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Price: Range from $44 - $70 (depending on the time)

Visit their website for more information.

Watch The Nutcracker

Nutcracker fans are in luck because this Long Beach production was voted “Best-Loved Nutcracker in the Nation” by Goldstar audience. It’s been described as “heart-warming” and “memorable.” A holiday extravaganza the family will not want to miss.

Location: Terrace Theater, Long Beach Convention Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90802

Terrace Theater, Long Beach Convention Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90802 Dates: Dec. 16 to Dec. 23

Dec. 16 to Dec. 23 Times: 2 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.

2 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Price: $35 to $125

To purchase tickets go to their website.

Experience The Nutcracker

For families who enjoy The Nutcracker but want a more immersive experience, there’s an event happening in Los Angeles. From the critically acclaimed original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit, comes this new holiday event. Experience The Nutcracker like never before with immersive projections, a life-sized nutcracker, photo ops, and more.

Location: 6400 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

6400 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028 Dates: Nov. 19 to Dec. 31

Nov. 19 to Dec. 31 Times: 11 a.m. or 6 p.m.

11 a.m. or 6 p.m. Price: $26.99 to $44.99

Visit their website for more information.

Christmas on the Farm

Celebrate this holiday season at a farm featuring photo ops, an animal center, tractor wagon rides, reindeer, and more. Santa will even be popping by to take pictures and talk to the kiddos during the weekends. There’s also a holiday train, elf training lessons, and plenty of sleigh rides to go around. This is the perfect family event for all to enjoy.

Location: Underwood Family Farms, 3370 Sunset Valley Rd., Moorpark, CA 93021

Underwood Family Farms, 3370 Sunset Valley Rd., Moorpark, CA 93021 Dates: Nov. 25 to Dec. 24

Nov. 25 to Dec. 24 Times: 9 a.m. or 6 p.m.

9 a.m. or 6 p.m. Price: $10 to $14

For more information check out their website.