10 Magical Holiday Light Displays in Southern California

We've all been awaiting the holidays with great anticipation, and what better way to begin this holiday season than to enjoy some festive holiday light displays? Take a look at the most anticipated holiday light displays in Southern California.

'Lightscape' at The Arboretum

Lightscape will be transforming the Arboretum into a dazzling world of wonder. The event will include installations, illuminated pathways, and even a Winter Cathedral. Lightscape and The Arboretum have their own entrance fees. Entry to Lightscape begins at 5:30 p.m., and once inside, attendees are free to remain for as long as they desire. The duration of the self-guided walk is around 90 minutes, and it is slightly over a mile long. This event is accessible for wheelchairs and strollers.

Nov. 11, 2022 – Jan. 8, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Where: Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, 301 North Baldwin Ave, Arcadia, CA 91007

Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, 301 North Baldwin Ave, Arcadia, CA 91007 Price: Ranges from $39 to $18

Ranges from $39 to $18 Parking: Price varies from $20 to $40 for valet

Click here to purchase tickets.

Astra Lumina

Hidden within the Palos Verdes botanic garden is the most magical walk with "lustrous light, cosmic visions, and astral songs." This seaside oasis will be transformed into a vibrant, sensory-filled galaxy, you'll have to see it to believe.

Dec. 8, 2022 – Jan. 15, 2023 from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Where: South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula 90274

South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula 90274 Price: Ranges from $29 to $20

Ranges from $29 to $20 Parking: Price varies from $8 to $20

Click here to purchase tickets.

LA Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow

Animals Aglow is an immersive landscape covered in lantern sculptures of animals, among blooming flowers and a mystical forest. This wild wonderland will feature a self-guided 60 to 90 minute stroll and plenty of photo ops. There’s also hot chocolate and plenty of festive treats available for purchase. Manual and electric wheelchairs and strollers will be available for rent on a first-come, first-served basis.

Nov. 18, 2022 – Jan. 22, 2023 from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Where: Los Angeles Zoo, 5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027

Los Angeles Zoo, 5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Price: Ranges from $22 to $17

Ranges from $22 to $17 Parking: Free

Click here to purchase tickets.

Enchanted Forest of Light

Located inside Descanso Gardens is a new world of bright wonder. This interactive experience features a one-mile walk through vibrant light displays. Tom Fruin's "stained glass" village in the Rose Garden, HYBYCOZO's geometric displays on the Main Lawn, Flower Power on the Promenade, and the Ancient Forest's lighting effects are some of the returning favorites. Guests are advised to wear warm clothes and comfortable walking shoes. This experience is accessible for strollers, wheelchairs and mobility assistance devices.

Nov. 20, 2022 – Jan. 8, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Where: Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011

Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011 Price: Ranges from $34 to $40

Ranges from $34 to $40 Parking: Free

Buy tickets here.

Holiday Light Festival

Right after Thanksgiving the Griffith Park & Southern Railroad transforms into the Holiday Light Festival which features mystical scenery and festive lights. Guests are welcome to ride the train, which takes about 10 minutes, enjoy a photo booth, and a gift kiosk.

Nov. 25, 2022 – Jan. 6, 2023 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. (depends on day) Where: Griffith Park & Southern Railroad at 4400 Crystal Springs Dr., Los Angeles

Griffith Park & Southern Railroad at 4400 Crystal Springs Dr., Los Angeles Price: $7

$7 Parking: Free

For more information, visit the official website.

Holiday Road

Calabasas is hosting one of the most exciting adventures of the season. The experience features huge displays, countless Christmas lights, Santa, Mrs. Claus, elves and thousands of candy canes. It’ll also include face painting, carolers, a winter market, photo ops, food trucks, a holiday bar, shops, and more.

Nov. 25, 2022 – Dec. 30, 2022 from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Where: King Gillette Ranch, 26800 West Mulholland Hwy, Calabasas, CA 91302

King Gillette Ranch, 26800 West Mulholland Hwy, Calabasas, CA 91302 Price: $24.99

$24.99 Parking: Parking pass available for purchase

Visit their website for more information.

Old Pasadena

It's easy to get into the holiday spirit and support local merchants in the historic district of Old Pasadena. The area is lit up by fairy lights and festive projections illuminating the outdoor courtyards and alleyways of Old Pas. There's everything from family-owned restaurants, to plenty of local shops, perfect for a holiday family shopping spree. Though the holiday celebrations go on through January 2nd, on the Saturday right after Thanksgiving and Black Friday, Old Pas is celebrating "Small Business Saturday" with giveaways, promotions and special offers at local stores.

Nov. 26, 2022 starting at 10 a.m. Where: Throughout Old Pasadena

Throughout Old Pasadena Price: Free to participate

Free to participate Parking: First two hours only $1

Click here to learn more.

'Wildlights' at Living Desert

Wildlights provides festive, lit-up pathways for guests to enjoy. It also features photo opportunities, a carousel, pictures with Santa, themed treats, and more. The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens will illuminate over 80 of its 1,200 acres with one million holiday lights. This year's magical show will lead guests on a brand-new adventure along illuminating pathways, providing stunning new perspectives of animal habitats. In addition, there will be light shows set to music in different areas of the zoo, as well as a holiday-themed G-scale model train with over 3,300 feet of track on display.

Nov. 22, 2022 – Dec. 30, 2022 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Where: 47900 Portola Ave, Palm Desert, CA 92260

47900 Portola Ave, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Price: $16 to $12

$16 to $12 Parking: Free

Click here to learn more.

Santa's Speedway

The Irwindale speedway will be transformed into a spectacle of light for people of all ages to enjoy. Visitors can enjoy in-car and out-of-car experiences, such as driving on a NASCAR track and enjoying brightly lit-up displays and an 11-story Christmas tree. They will even have a Christmas Village with reindeer stables, food and drinks, and plenty of selfie spots. Guests can also take pictures with Santa, for the perfect Christmas memory.

Dec. 1, 2022 – Dec. 31, 2022 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Where: Irwindale Speedway, 500 Speedway Drive, Irwindale, CA 91706

Irwindale Speedway, 500 Speedway Drive, Irwindale, CA 91706 Price: Ranges from $29 to $35

Ranges from $29 to $35 Parking: Free

Click here to visit the official website for more information.

Holiday Boat Parade

Marina del Rey will be hosting their annual 60th holiday boat parade. This event will feature live music, fireworks, and more. This winter tradition will contain a presentation of glammed-out boats, lit up in different colors. People of all ages are welcome to come enjoy the show.

Dec. 10, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Where: Burton Chace Park – 13650 Mindanao Way and Fisherman’s Village – 13755 Fiji Way

Burton Chace Park – 13650 Mindanao Way and Fisherman’s Village – 13755 Fiji Way Price: Free

If you have any questions about the event, check out the official website.