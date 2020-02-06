Make a Valentine and Make Someone’s Day

What to Know Sunday, Feb. 9

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

6111 Melrose Avenue

Sometimes the path to reaching out and showing you care in a direct and colorful and heart-touching way isn't immediately clear.

And sometimes? You sit down at a table, with dozens of other volunteers, and you get down to work, cutting paper and gluing and writing kind words to people you've never met before.

Here's a clear path on how to deliver a sunbeam to someone on Valentine's Day: Join Big Sunday's annual Valentine-Making Community Brunch on Sunday, Feb. 9.

It's a two-hour, over-lunchtime happening that is all about creating joyful cards for "thousands of shut-ins and people who are ailing or facing a tough time."

In addition to penning nice notes, the event is also about compiling "goodie treat boxes," gifts that will be delivered to a wide swath of our Southern California neighbors on Valentine's Day, or ahead of the holiday.

And, yes, there shall be brunch, which will provide you a few minutes to chat with some of the other volunteers who are putting their Valentine-creating skills to work.

Can you join in?

If so, consider also showing up at the Melrose Avenue headquarters of the giveback organization with a non-perishable food item, which will be donated to Covenant House, "a non-profit youth homeless shelter that provides sanctuary and support for homeless and trafficked youth, ages 18-24."

It's the eighth year for this truly sweet gathering, one that recognizes that a few lovely lines and a bit of cheerful mail can make someone's afternoon, week, or month.

How long has it been since you've made an actual Valentine? Time to rediscover the talents you had way back when, for a kind cause.