The Malibu Chili Cook-Off, that culinary carnival, is a savory summer favorite

What to Know 42nd Annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off

23575 Civic Center Way in Malibu

Aug. 30-Sept. 2, 2024

$37.83 single-day pre-sale admission (price goes up Aug. 30); other ticketing tiers are available; online purchase is required; kids ages 5 and under are admitted free

The Boys & Girls Club of Malibu is the beneficiary of the Chili Cook-Off

Piquant parties, the zesty spectaculars redolent of cumin, paprika, tomatoes, garlic, and onions, too?

These gourmand-pleasing gatherings have a way of wrapping up far faster than a chili lover would like; if lovers of bubbling bowls had their say, the foodie fun would last for a few days, at least.

The Malibu Chili Cook-Off has long made that particular dining dream come true for those Southern Californians who boast a savory tooth. It's a weekend-long party that begins on the Friday before Labor Day and concludes, with cuisine flair and carnival panache, on the holiday.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

And that's just what will stew at the sunny celebration in 2024. It all gets going on Aug. 30 with a Sept. 2 wrap-up (indeed, that's Labor Day).

The chili showdown is always a huge draw which is understandable, because, well, chili is high on the yum scale.

But the well-spiced showdown also has a huge heart: "All proceeds from the Chili Cook-Off will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu," is the lovely vow.

Beyond the chili area, there's plenty of action: Rides with carnival-y charm, a skate competition (think "mini-ramp"), and the Town & Country Lounge, created for guests ages 21 and up, are part of the long-running bash.

Getting your ticket online? This is a must. There's a multi-day option, too, if you plan to swing by the sunny fun more than once.

Whatever you chose, you'll need to buy your admission before arriving, as no tickets will be sold on-site.

Happy 42nd to one of the most festive and flavorful bashes around, the delicious Malibu Chili Cook-Off.