Mardi Gras Is Back at the Original Farmers Market

What to Know Feb. 26 and 27, March 1 at the public market, which is located at Third and Fairfax

Free; food and drinks are additional

Live zydeco, kid crafts, a beignet tent, a dog photo contest, more

There aren't many attractions in Southern California that look or feel like the French Quarter, but if you get to talking about a certain vibrant and vintage venue that boasts a picturesque outdoor balcony, and a place to get a grand bowl of gumbo, and a few spots for spirited sips, then you realize we do have a fanciful French-Quarter-y spot, right here in Southern California.

We're not going to keep this bastion o' blissful good-timing under a pile of shiny beads for too long, and hidden from sight: You know we're about to blow our trumpet for the Original Farmers Market, a lively location that's been festively filled with global cuisine, holiday decorations, and community celebrations since 1934.

As is tradition, the clocktower'd, awning-awesome landmark at Third & Fairfax, a true LA classic, looks to LA, as in Louisiana, as the Lenten season draws near.

That's when the Original Farmers Market puts on its best Fat Tuesday finery for a few days of zydeco tunes, played live, as well as warm-to-the-touch, yum-to-the-tum beignets, and other Mardi Gras-style convivialities.

Those NOLA-nice charms will shine brightly, all weekend long, just ahead of Mardi Gras 2022, which is on March 1 in 2022.

But wait: There will also be music in the early evening of March 1, from the Nervis Bros 2.0, should you miss all of the revelries taking place on Feb. 26 and 27.

Those revelries include performances by the Zydeco Mudbugs, Kenny Sara & The Sounds of New Orleans, Crawdadio, and Torrence BRANNON & his Everything with Soul band.

Look for a craft-making area for kids, and a pop-up beignet tent helmed by the Gumbo Pot, long one of Southern California's most legendary New Orleans-inspired eateries.

As for a different twist on a time-honored tail-wagger of a tradition?

The market's beloved Mutti Gras Pet Parade won't take place in person, but you're invited to stop by the Original Farmers Market with your dressed-up dog and take a picture near Gate 1 (just look for the large frame).

Details on how to submit your pic into the 2022 online photo contest, and the terrific prizes from both the Original Farmers Market and Dog Bakery, can be found by trotting by this info-packed post now.