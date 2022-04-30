Meet a New Pal on ‘Adopt a Shelter Pet Day'

When you adore an animal, you know, all too well, that several seemingly unrelated things can quickly converge in your home.

Your pup may want to give you kisses and also to play, as evidenced by the fact that he is both licking your cheek and pushing his toy against your leg.

Your cat? Seeking both a snack and a scratch, sweetly and simultaneously, seems to be something our felines have become quite proficient at communicating.

Cute convergences frequently happen in the crittersphere, in short, and one of the most major meet-ups is happening as April gives way to May.

April 30 is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, which leads into National Pet Week, a celebration that unfolds in the May days that immediately follow.

It's a joyful junction that reminds us that living with a beastie can be quite the blissful life, and so many dogs, cats, and critters are at our local shelters as they await, paws crossed, adoption and a forever home.

And helping to make that happen?

Los Angeles Animal Services is offering reduced adoption fees on both National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day and May 1, to start National Pet Week in a celebratory and heart-true way.

But wait, there's more: "With the first week of May being National Pet Week, we're proud to have the support of Petco Love in sponsoring special adoption fees for dogs and puppies, from Monday, May 2 through Sunday, May 8," shares the department.

"The adoption fees for cats and kittens will be waived thanks to a generous grant from the ASPCA."

For adoptable animals, important things to know, and your closest shelter, peruse this page.

If you're not quite ready to adopt?

Fostering is always a meaningful way to help animals in need. You can learn more about temporarily and tenderly caring for a canine or cat on this site now.

And if you're already living with a shelter pet? LA Animal Services is asking people to share snapshots of their sweeties, all to encourage others to consider adopting or fostering.

The tags to use? #LAAnimalServices, #LACityPets, and #AdoptaShelterPet are the suggestions, and do remember to tag @laanimalservices, too.