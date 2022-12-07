Meet Shogun Santa and Enjoy Little Tokyo's Annual ‘Holiday Hop'

What to Know Shogun Santa will visit Little Tokyo on Dec. 17 and 18 and again on Dec. 24

The festive fellow will be at Japanese Village Plaza from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Little Tokyo Galleria from 4 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 17 and 18 and Japanese Village Plaza from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 24

The Holiday Hop is happening around Little Tokyo from Dec. 9-31; look for deals and "prizes galore!"

One of the merriest and most celebratory neighborhoods in all of Los Angeles throughout the calendar is Little Tokyo, a district that dazzles with amazing eats, seriously amazing shops, and pop-up events that truly possess panache and especially so during the holiday season.

The Oshogatsu Festival, a New Year's Day tradition, is one of the destination's centerpiece celebrations, and the party that is hopping into our worlds on Sunday, Jan. 1 will be especially ebullient: We'll be looking forward to the Year of the Rabbit and all of the anticipate that will bring.

But before the Lunar New Year festivities begin, there are the holidays, which means all sorts of sparkly and sweet happenings around Little Tokyo.

First up?

It's the Holiday Hop, a multi-day to-do beginning on Dec. 9. Shoppers will be able to enjoy "exclusive deals" at several local stores after picking up a Holiday Hop card (you can find it at Yoboseyo! Superette).

The specials include a complimentary rabbit charm ("with $25 purchase") at Bunkado, a yummy doughnut hole when you spend $10 at Cafe Dulce, and other gratis goodies.

And coming up on Dec. 17 and 18?

One of the most anticipated events on the Little Tokyo calendar is ready to make the pre-Christmas weekend especially magical: Shogun Santa's arrival, and the charming chance to take a photo with the beloved icon.

He'll be visiting with new friends and old at Japanese Village Plaza from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, and the Little Tokyo Galleria from 4 to 6 o'clock.

And an extra treat? Shogun Santa will stop by Japanese Village Plaza on Dec. 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve, all to make the magical day especially convivial.