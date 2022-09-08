Meet Truffle, the Ambassador-able Dog Finding the Best of Beverly Hills

What to Know The petite pooch is the fluffy new face of Love Beverly Hills

The group has a free guide detailing where to go with your pup around the city and the various perks you may find

Hotels such as the Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel are included, while Beverly Gardens Park is suggested as an ideal spot for sunshine and strolling

Trotting around the Golden Triangle with your Golden or your Pug or your Boston Terrier at your side?

It's a common, cute, and canine-sweet sight to see while in the heart of Beverly Hills, a destination that has become stylishly synonymous with living the dog life.

But even if you are committed to this happy approach to life, you still may wonder where exactly you and your woofer may roam when calling upon the chic city.

Don't raise a howl just yet, for help and guidance, in the form of a four-footed expert, is on the way.

Meet Truffle, the new official "spokes-PAWS-on" for Beverly Hills.

Truffle definitely knows his way around town, and has already called upon several well-known spots, from restaurants to parks to hotels, all to let visitors and locals know that dogs are not simply allowed in many of the city's favorite go-outs, but they're also invited and most welcome.

Further, Truffle's new role is to sassily spotlight the perks that pups may enjoy in these locations, from free treats to cushy dog beds.

You can see this rising star on the Love Beverly Hills social pages, now and then. Truffle is also pictured in "Beverly Howls: The Pampered Pooch Guide to Luxury Stays in Beverly Hills," a free guide from the pros behind the city's glittery go-outs.

As for Truffle's off-the-job identity?

A Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau team member proudly calls herself the adorable animal's aunt.

The bureau kindly shared a bit more about this on-the-go fluffster, a sweetheart you may spy while rolling down Roxbury, unwinding along Wilshire Boulevard, or breakfasting along Beverly or Brighton Way.

"Three years young, Truffle was born in Korea, made his way across the Pacific and is now Beverly Hills #1 fan," reveals the bureau.

"Spending time exploring the destination gets his tail wagging, from shopping along Rodeo Drive and picking out accessories to licking up a Sprinkles cupcake."

"When not lounging poolside at The Beverly Hilton's pool, sniffing The Beverly Wilshire's iconic floral wall, or having tea at The Peninsula Beverly Hills, Truffle can be found trotting around the Beverly Hills Visitor Center."

Beverly Hills is one of the dog-friendliest hamlets in Southern California, and this new adorable ambassador — an ambassador-ably cute pup — is here to help us find the best places to enjoy alongside our pooches.