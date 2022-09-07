animal adoption

Cool Canines: Pasadena Humane to Waive Large Dog Adoption Fees

Meet some home-seeking sweethearts at the Raymond Avenue shelter over the second weekend of September.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Pasadena Humane

What to Know

  • Pasadena Humane at 361 Raymond Avenue in Pasadena
  • Sept. 8 through 11, 2022; adoption appointments will be necessary (but dogs may be viewed on the site before you go)
  • Adoption fees for dogs 40 pounds and over will be waived

Every dog is the best dog, every canine is cool, and falling a little (or a lottle) in love with every Fido you encounter?

Raise your hands high and let out a happy howl if this is a scenario you find yourself in with some frequency.

It's a scenario that will cutely crop up at Pasadena Humane, with an added layer of love-a-tude to up the adorable factor.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For the venerable rescue society must quickly find homes for its large dogs, the handsome hounds that weigh 40 pounds or more.

And to do so? Adoption fees will be waived.

But wait: This isn't just a daylong deal or something that will occur over the span of a weekend; the furry feels will extend over four sweet and scritchable days, giving prospective pup parents the opportunity to get to know some of the resident woofers.

The heart-tugging happening begins on Sept. 8, but keep in mind that you'll want to make an appointment should you see a large lovebug on the site that catches your fancy.

"Shelter officials say that the shelter is nearing capacity in their large dog kennel area," is the urgent word, and that all the dogs are microchipped, spayed or neutered, and have received vaccines (the vaccines that are right for their age).

Some of the pumpkins you may meet? Kane, pictured above, is one cutie, while Teddy, Grizzly, and Mr. Wiggles are all in search of that forever home and a couch of their own.

This article tagged under:

animal adoptionPasadenadogsAnimal RescuePasadena Humane
