Meet your cuddle buddy during Best Friends Animal Society's ‘National Adoption Weekend'

What to Know National Adoption Weekend at Best Friends Animal Society

Sept. 15 through 17, 2023

Join a block party at the society's West LA center on Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A pup loves a party, as long as pup-loving people are in attendance, and there are snackies for munching, and cuddles for enjoying, and a scene that is sunny, easygoing, and sweet.

And if that party is in honor of home-needing pups and cats and critters and the people who help them all?

The entire mood is a sunny one, thanks to the good feeling in the air (and, yes, all of those pooch-please snackies, as mentioned).

Best Friends Animal Society LA is celebrating a decade-big anniversary on Sept. 17 at its West Los Angeles center, a day that comes at the cat-cute, canine-fun conclusion of National Adoption Weekend.

That weekend is woofing/meowing on Sept. 15, 16, and 17, all to "... inspire the public to adopt, foster, volunteer and donate to help fight the growing shelter crisis in LA."

Other participating organizations set to appear at the weekend-ending block party include Heart LA, LA Animal Services, and Kitty Bungalow. Vendors and food purveyors, too, will be there, if you want to browse art, pet products, tasty tidbits, and more.

Of course, Best Friends Animal Society has been helping our furry pals for a lot longer than ten years, and across the nation, too; the organization will mark its 40th anniversary in 2024.

Meeting a forever friend during the weekend, which just happens to be the last weekend of summer? There's something poetic about that notion, as well as the fact that it is an anniversary party for the helpful society, too.

Cross those paws that your pal is out there, just waiting for you to pop by 1845 Pontius Avenue, for a little cuddle, some soothing words, and the oh-so-exciting walk out the door.