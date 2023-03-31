Mickey's Deli Marks Its 70th Anniversary With Limited-Time Freebies and a 70-Cent Menu

What to Know Mickey's Italian Deli & Pizzeria in Hermosa Beach

The eatery celebrates its 70th anniversary on Saturday, April 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with freebies for early-arriving customers and 70-cent menu items

The restaurant is known for classic Italian eats as well as offbeat items that are offered occasionally, like pizza slices that are larger than an actual pizza

When a restaurant already rocks an upbeat atmosphere, every day of the week, a loyal customer knows that a milestone anniversary is going to rock the sauce.

And rock the sauce, Mickey's Deli shall, on Saturday, April 8. That's when the beloved Hermosa Beach eatery, an area cornerstone of old-school pizza and subs, will throw a sauce-topped celebration to remember.

The restaurant at 101 Hermosa Avenue will pay homage to its 70th anniversary by, no surprise here, honoring its customers. These are the regulars that have returned for decades for savory sandwiches that pop with pepperoncinis, classically constructed pizzas, and the deli's friendly atmosphere.

New fans have found the Strand-adjacent spot, too, thanks to limited-time attention-garnering offerings, like those eye-popping pizza slices, the ones that are bigger than a traditional pizza pie. (Those sizable slices aren't on the menu right now, but wait a bit; the special slices do have a way of coming back.)

The April 8 party will have its own specials, starting with a free Sauce Sandwich or Mickey's Combo for the first 70 people in line. Those early birds will also be entered in a raffle to win a 65-inch television, sweet.

A rollback menu, created just for the ebullient event, will also feature several 70-cent goodies.

Founded by Mickey Mance in 1953, the deli continues to be a family enterprise, with Mickey's son Paul serving as the deli's president.

"There was nothing around in Hermosa Beach at the time," recalled Paul Mance of the deli's earliest days. "My family loved the ocean and the beach. They knew it would become a popular place one day."

"My father knew how to cater to the needs of his community. He would come up with ideas and run with them."

"Everything he seemed to do worked because his goal was to put people first and create organic relationships. He wanted people to feel special when they ordered something."

The first popular item was Italian bread, and Mickey's Deli was selling 150 rolls every Sunday. Then the Sauce Sandwich, still a beloved favorite, became a hit; it was priced at a nickel.

If Mickey's has been your longtime pizza go-to, or you've been meaning to stop in for a Sauce Sandwich and a smile, April 8 might be the perfect time to swing by.

Oh, it'll be humming, as big anniversaries are known to do. But if you'd like an early-in-the-day freebie, to be entered in the raffle, or to order something from the 70-cent menu, the second Saturday in April will be 7(0)th heaven at this Southern California gem.