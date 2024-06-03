Long Beach

Peek (and eek) inside the ‘Hall of Shadows,' the huge haunt space at Midsummer Scream

The eerie expo's massive dark zone will feature an attraction inspired by a big movie studio, a frightful first.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Plague Productions/Midsummer Scream

What to Know

  • Midsummer Scream 2024
  • The giant Halloween-horror expo returns to the Long Beach Convention Center from July 26 through 28; single-day passes start at $35
  • "Gears of Fear: Explore the Legacy of Lionsgate Horror" inside the event's haunt-filled dark zone

The final days of July, on the whole, tend to be exceedingly brilliant.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Bright skies, intense sunshine, and some dramatic bouts of sweat-inducing heat are hallmarks of the sizzling seventh month around Southern California.

And yet? Not far from the cool ocean, in the city of Long Beach, a "Hall of Shadows" will emerge, as if from some fantasy novel fog.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This dastardly yet delightful dark zone is a spooky centerpiece of Midsummer Scream, the huge convention catering to Halloween and horror fans.

It's a capacious, low-lit space full of wandering monsters and pop-up haunted houses, the mini-but-monstrous experiences that give expo attendees a few startles before they head back to the expo's hundreds of vendors and celebrity-packed panels.

Now, for the first time, a major movie studio is setting up scream-worthy shop in the Hall of Shadows in 2024: Lionsgate. Prepare to step into "Gears of Fear: Explore the Legacy of Lionsgate Horror" and encounter "some of the most formidable characters in cinematic history."

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

Highland Park 7 hours ago

Hundreds of marionettes will prance in an ‘Enchanted' fashion at this adorable revue

Food & Drink 8 hours ago

What is the true history of the California roll? The sushi has a fishy origin story

The ghoulish "Gears" will join other eek-out adventures around the Hall of Shadows, where "Spirits & Legends" will serve as the ensorcelled theme.

"We are excited to celebrate the realm of 'Spirits & Legends' this year in the Hall of Shadows," says Rick West, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Midsummer Scream.

"Lionsgate and the amazing team at Plague Productions, along with some of the most talented haunters in the world, have been brought together, creating what will be the most thrilling spectacle we have ever presented to guests at Midsummer Scream."

"Each year, we wonder how these attractions can become bigger and better — and each year, these incredible artists rise to the occasion. We can't wait to unveil everything in Long Beach!"

Look for over a dozen haunted experiences around the Hall of Shadows, including shivery experiences inspired by a Celtic graveyard, a Western train station, and, well, "a pizza delivery gone very wrong."

Midsummer Scream passes are on sale now. A Friday single-day pass is $35 while the VIP Gold Bat Pass is $135; other ticketing tiers are available.

This article tagged under:

Long BeachHalloweenMovies
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us