MOCA’s At-Home Happenings Boast Big Themes

What to Know The Museum of Contemporary Art

Thursdays are about movies, Saturdays include an artist spotlight

Free online programming and events, seven days a week

A field trip to a museum?

Few things stirred up the chatter, and heat, and general excitement in a classroom. For field trips meant adventure, and fresh destinations, and big ideas, and new ideas, and it often gave a kid the kind of anecdotes she'd happily repeat for months to come.

We're not field-tripping during the spring of 2020, but we are still finding real and dynamic ways to "visit," at least virtually, those cultural gems that have brought so much to our IRL worlds in the past.

But here's something straight from the in-real-life files: The Museum of Contemporary Art is giving people ways to discover new notions, and strange beauty, and historical facts, during this #SaferatHome time.

In fact, the DTLA museum has a weekly schedule of happenings grouped around seven themes: Mondays are for Back to School topics, for students, Tuesdays are all about ways we can "support our communities in need," Wednesdays have a historical vibe, Movie Night pops up on Thursdays, and Fridays are all about "feeling good," with meditation and more on the docket.

Saturdays and Sundays are in the loop, too. A new artist will take the spotlight each Saturday, while Book Club is on the Sunday beat.

Nope, it isn't strolling through a spacious gallery lined in paintings, but it is finding a way to find that MOCA magic from your own den or kitchen table.

And? It's all free.