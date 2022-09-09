Monsters to Materialize at Six Flags Magic Mountain's Fright Fest

What to Know Sept. 10 through Oct. 31 (select nights)

Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia

$114.99 for the Fright Fest Bundle; other ticketing tiers and daytime tickets are available

Characters entering a haunted house, the sort of mansion frequently seen in the movies, have a lot of choices to consider.

Do they immediately scurry down the long, cobweb-strewn hallway beneath the stairs? Should they call out to any potential ghosts to let the spectral residents know that humans are entering the house? Or do they choose to not go inside, sticking instead to the mansion's ghastly gardens?

Choices, choices.

Likewise, anyone who has attended a major Halloween-inspired event at a huge Southern California theme park knows that there are numerous avenues to consider before deciding how to head into all of the haunting high jinks.

Take Six Flags Fright Fest, one of the boisterous biggies on the seasonal scare circuit.

Six Flags Magic Mountain's monster-packed party debuts on Sept. 10, 2022, with a conclusion on Oct. 31 (keep in mind that this is a "select nights" sort of thing, so check the calendar before making for Valencia).

With so many nights, there are several ways to fright-it-up, from visiting in the daytime, when the fall-fun joys are gentler, to the after-dark period, when intense haunted houses add a ghoulish glow to the nightscape.

There are other decisions, too, like if you'd care to approach your Fright Fest visit from a foodie angle — there are several chilling ways to chow down on limited-time goodies — or stick closer to the sky-high coasters, which are synonymous with the attraction-packed theme park.

For those seeking spirited grown-up sips, there are the Spirits with Spirits soirées, which will happen every night that Fright Fest is open at West Picnic Pavilion, from 6 to 9 o'clock.

What you'd like to do will likely steer you in the direction of the best ticket or pass, but if you really want to go for a full fright-tastic experience?

The Fright Fest Bundle, starting at $114.99, could be for you.

Some of the 2022 sights 'n frights include "Willoughby's Resurrected," a scary spin through a Victorian house and CarnivHELL, a new circus-inspired Scare Zone.

All of the eeked-out offerings may be perused, if you dare, on this page.