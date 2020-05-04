Mother’s Day Is Coming Up Strawberries at Milk Bar

What to Know Limited-time return of The Strawberry Classic: A strawberry shortcake and a dozen strawberry shortcake truffles

$72

Mother's Day is Sunday, May 10

The month of May doesn't have an official symbol, but if it could, the strawberry might be a considerable contender.

For this is the berry-bursting-est moment of the California calendar, and multiple festivals traditionally tell the sweet tale of our shared obsession with this seedy celeb.

Those parties, such as the California Strawberry Festival in Oxnard, have been cancelled this spring, in response to the pandemic, but there are other ways to find your green-topped, super-delicious berry joy, and just in time for Mother's Day, too.

For Milk Bar on Melrose Avenue has brought back a fan favorite, one that stands as an early and fruit-strong flagship in pastry chef Christina Tosi's line-up of luscious goodies.

The Strawberry Classic order includes the shortcake, a confection that includes "... layer after layer of vanilla cake sandwiched with lightly sweet crème fraiche frosting, creamy-crunchy milk crumbs and a brilliant punch of Tristar strawberry jam."

As for the dozen truffles, which are also part of the order?

Think bite-sized bliss of the strawberriest sort. Each small and round goodie includes "... strawberry-studded vanilla cake, soaked in strawberry milk and rolled in strawberry shortcake crumbs."

Both the cake and a dozen truffles are priced at $72.

And, for sure: Milk Bar has its larger menu available, including a host of Mother's Day-ready cakes and cookies.