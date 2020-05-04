Order Your Cinco Kits, Eats, and Margaritas, Too

What to Know CPK has Taco Kits and at-home lime agave margaritas

Casa Vega, The Raymond, and Playa Provisions all have Cinco-ready eats

Check whether a restaurant is doing pick-up only, or pick-up and delivery

Your coffee table?

If it could talk, it would definitely dish on the topic of your favorite comfort foods, the sorts of comestibles you especially enjoy while seated on the couch.

And it knows, 100%, without quibble, that you love tacos.

For it has held plenty of salsa splashes over the years, and bits of shell, too, thanks to the fact that you do adore taco-based snacking while you take in a flick or two.

But is there a more taco-ready day than the fifth of May?

Best tell your coffee table that you're going for the full fiesta spread on May 5, when you order a full-on Cinco de Mayo meal from a favorite local restaurant.

Numerous Southern California eateries are marking the springtime celebration with holiday-style meals, for takeout or delivery, on Tuesday, May 5.

From California Pizza Kitchen, which will offer Taco Kits (choose flap steak, mahi/ono, or chicken) and fresh agave lime margaritas, to Casa Vega's Quarantine Taco Kit, which includes "a tray of crispy tacos," rice and beans, and the Valley landmark's famous Classic Margarita (a half gallon's worth), the choices around town are plentiful and piquant.

Casa Vega, which just reopened on May 2, is currently doing takeout only, keep in mind.

Other spots are getting into the Cinco swing, like The Raymond in Pasadena, which is pouring The Medicina Latina for the occasion (four servings), and cooking up potato tacos or chicken tinga.

And at Playa Provisions in Playa del Rey? Look for two new tacos on the menu (pulled pork and grilled chicken) as well as a host of margaritas, including spicy pomegranate.

Is your go-to Cinco space doing something special for the 2020 to-do?

Like takeout or delivery, with margaritas on the menu? Check in with their social pages now to see if something savory, salty, and salsa-fied is in the works.

And be sure to see if both options are available before you order, Cinco celebrators.