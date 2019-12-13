Movie Mavens to Merrily Gather at Yuletide Cinemaland

What to Know Dec. 14-29 (select nights)

Heritage Square Museum

$25 advance general admission ($30 door); $10 parking

When does our annual movie-watching pursuits finally hit Peak Quaint-a-tude, according to the calendar?

Well, that's tricky, because calendars can differ on a few points. But there's plenty of quaintness, coziness, and sheer cheerfulness afoot, in the film enjoyment realm, when the middle of December arrives.

For that's the exact moment when movie mavens are craving seasonal silver screen works that deliver some smiles, some sniffles, and plenty of peppermint-scented brain bon bons, the kind of happy stuff our mind merrily munches up.

Street Food Cinema, that stylish hop-around-town movie-screening series, gets us.

And to help us reach that higher level of Peak Quaint-a-tude the film squad is Yuletide Cinemaland, a multi-night event at, where else, Heritage Square Museum.

We said "where else" because the spread of 110-close historic homes just feels like the stunning setting of a ye olde holiday flick.

Night one is, what else, a screening of "Elf," and we said "what else" because the Will Ferrell grinner is as much a part of our modern holiday entertainment as cocoa popcorn and hot chocolate.

That happens on Dec. 14, but there are more movies to come over select nights, including "Jingle All the Way," "Home Alone," "Gremlins," and a couple of post-Christmas treats (hooray, "Edward Scissorhands").

Historic home tours, Scrooge's Dance Hall, a Holiday Light Tunnel, a Piano Sing-along, and other feel-good goings-on will festoon each evening. Ready to quaint-up the second half of your December? Start here, LA elves, to quickly up the quaint.