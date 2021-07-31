Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch Will Hatch Again This Fall

What to Know Opening Oct. 7, 2021

West LA College, 10100 Jefferson Boulevard in Culver City

Tickets are only available online and must be reserved in advance; admission varies, with most weekdays starting at $5

If you were ever tasked with guessing how many pieces of candy corn were inside a large jar during a childhood Halloween party, you'll probably solve this next riddle in no time at all.

And the puzzler is this: How many years has Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch been delighting those Southern Californians in search of a spot for family snapshots, nostalgic pastimes, and a feeling of fall on a warm LA day?

"Several" is an acceptable answer here, for the autumn-sweet spectacular first debuted in 1987.

That means that some of the very first kids to visit the activity-filled pop-up have been returning with their own kids, making fresh memories at the pumpkin-strewn wonderland.

Mr. Bones, like so many fall favorites, took 2020 off to help keep families safe. Now it is ready to glow, grow, and go again, this time at West LA College in Culver City.

The opening date?

Best start planning your crew's matching orange outfits now, for this patch'll hatch on Oct. 7, 2021.

The Pumpkin Village, a fan favorite, will be back, as well as hay barrels, eeky decorations, straw mazes, pumpkin carving, and other charming goings-on.

As for where all of those thousands of knobby, stem-tastic, super-colorful gourds hail from? They're from Oregon, where they grow on a farm owned by the family behind this long-running event.

Important to know ahead of time? The Mr. Bones team says this: "To ensure proper safety for all, Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch will be following all CDC and LA County Health Guidelines and will be offering admission through pre-reserved online tickets only this season."

Admission varies, and is higher on the weekends, but you can visit on weekdays for $5 (admission is $10 after 5 p.m. on Fridays, and all day on the opening Friday).

Is your family craving a carving-cool experience that isn't scary but rather stays as sweet as a cup of cider? Mr. Bones has been delivering that eerie-ish aura for decades.

Stay tuned for ticket announcements, word on the eats and entertainment scene, and more as this merry must-do helps to bring back the spirit of Halloween to Southern Californians seeking a gentler side of the spooky season.