Anaheim

Raise your cups: A vintage 'Mourning Tea' is brewing at Muzeo in Anaheim

The cultural center has long been a haunting hub for autumn-inspired events.

By Alysia Gray Painter

What to Know

  Mourning Tea
  Muzeo Museum and Cultural Center
  Anaheim
  Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon
  $48

While the Halloween season around Southern California is known for its sizable and scary startles — think monsters leaping out at you in shadowy mazes and attractions teeming with terror-inducing sights — there are also quieter expressions of the holiday to savor, too.

Look to Muzeo Museum and Cultural Center, in the heart of Downtown Anaheim. The institution is known for its costume-forward, art-cool exhibits, including those shows that add a haunting note to our fall outings.

And sometimes, those fall outings include lightly eerie experiences, like the one that's coming up on Saturday, Sept. 28: It's a Mourning Tea, a sippable peek back at how people of the past observed funerary rituals.

Guests at the Mourning Tea — which is actually happening in the morning, so that makes it easy to remember — are invited to arrive decked out in lace, crinoline, and other sartorial details that speak to the Victorian sensibility.

Tea leaves shall be read, adding a mysterious aura to the gathering, while "music and storytelling" will add a velvety texture to the tea-themed to-do.

Other not-so-startling affairs are on the Muzeo schedule in 2024, including a Spooky Wine and Paint Night, as well as a look-back at the history of Anaheim Cemetery.

For the full schedule, and tickets, float diaphanously by this site now.

