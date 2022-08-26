National Dog Day Has Happily Trotted Our Way

What to Know August 26 is National Dog Day

Help NBC4 and Telemundo 52 to "Clear the Shelters" at LA Animal Services on Aug. 27 and 28

Best Friends Animal Society is hosting a weekend-long celebration inspired by National Dog Day, with a Doggy Speed Dating event on Saturday, Aug. 27

Having a pooch come to you, when you call them, or shake the treat bag, or give them a loving look, or pat your leg?

It's just about the very best feeling on the planet.

In fact, it's sort of like your birthday morning, a surprise gift, and finding one more cookie at the bottom of the box, all rolled into one glorious moment.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Because every pet-loving person knows that dogs are highly discerning beings, and running in our direction, simply because we request that they do so, isn't always at the top of their to-do list.

But even if your favorite tail-wagger won't trot in your direction when you make the request, you can bet, for sure, that National Dog Day, which is on Aug. 26, will trot back around, as sure as pups love soft beds, squeaky toys, and peanut butter snacks.

And the shaggiest, lickiest, loviest holiday is back to remind us to give our treasured hounds a little spoiling, some snuggling, and, let's be honest, basically almost anything they want, on Aug. 26 and every day of the year.

If you'd like to find Fido-riffic ways to honor the adorable day, look to Best Friends Animal Society, which will host a caboodle of canine-centered activities throughout the weekend, including a treat-making class on Aug. 26, a Doggy Speed Dating event on Aug. 27 (matching pups with people), and several playgroups on Aug. 28, all so the public "observe adoptable dogs socializing."

And something that's as sweet as a snuggly pup?

Adoption fees at Best Friends Animal Society will be waived on dogs, as well as cats and kittens, throughout National Dog Day Weekend.

The adoptions, and events, will take place at the NKLA Pet Adoption Center in Los Angeles and Best Friends Lifesaving Center @ Mission Hills.

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 will spend the woofer-wonderful weekend working to Clear the Shelters at LA Animal Services through National Dog Weekend.

"Starting Friday, August 26 through Sunday, August 28, adoption fees for cats and kittens are waived and adoption fees for dogs and puppies are $20," shares the department.

Note that the adoption fee doesn't include the licensing fee, which is $20 for dogs ages four months and older.

And more National Dog Day cuteness? Salt & Straw, the artisanal scoop shops, just announced they are making Pup Cups, goodies created for your favorite canine.