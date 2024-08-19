Easy squeezy: This National Lemonade Day deal is both sweet and savory

What to Know National Lemonade Day is Aug. 20

Hot Dog on a Stick will celebrate the tart occasion with a deal: Buy a regular or large lemonade — original, flavored, or frozen — and enjoy a complimentary Hot Dog on a Stick or Cheese on a Stick

LEMONADEDAY24 is the code (just mention in-store or use online); the deal is happening Aug. 20-25, 2024

We turn to several flair-filled words to describe the experience of sipping a cool lemonade on a toasty day.

"Zesty" is one prominent favorite, as is "tart," while "sour" and "sweet" both stand in the sip-worthy spotlight.

But adding "savory" to the line-up or even "hearty" simply doesn't happen; lemonade is a lighter icon, not the sort of fill-you-up foodstuff that inspires substantial terminology.

National Lemonade Day 2024 will change up that palate-pleasing paradigm.

Nope, lemonade won't suddenly go savory, flavor-wise, but Hot Dog on a Stick will offer a free Hot Dog on a Stick or Cheese on a Stick to anyone buying an original, flavored, or frozen lemonade.

That's a regular or large lemonade, so do keep that in mind. Something else to keep in mind?

The code, which you'll definitely need: It's LEMONADEDAY24, and you can share the code in-person at Hot Dog on a Stick or use it online.

And while National Lemonade Day tarts-up Aug. 20 anywhere lemonade is loved — and isn't that basically everywhere? — the Hot Dog on a Stick deal is squeezing over six sunny days: Aug. 20-25, 2024.

By the by, Hot Dog on a Stick "handstomps" its famous lemonade; of course, if you know the brightly striped corndog company, a beachy icon that began near Santa Monica Pier nearly 90 years ago, you're surely a handstomper for life.

Find out more about this summer-style deal by checking out Hot Dog on a Stick's social pages now.