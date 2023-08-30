New and flavorful updates are brewing at Descanso Gardens

What to Know Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge

A new Jones Coffee Roasters trailer will be open near the garden's entrance daily starting Sept. 1; the hours are 7:30 a.m. to closing

The Market, a "high-end, grab-and-go culinary market" also opens on Sept. 1

Sunshine and splendid specimens are some of the essential elements of a great garden, but so is sustenance.

We are, of course, talking about the necessary nutrients that are provided to the pretty plants, flowers, and trees that dot a sylvan space, but we're also speaking to the fact that human visitors also like a drink or bite of something good when they're planning to cover a lot of garden-covered ground.

These garden gallivanters will have fresh choices, beginning on Sept. 1, when they call up that oak-packed, camellia-cool wonderland in La Cañada Flintridge.

For a couple of delicious developments will take place at Descanso Gardens as September dawns: The "renowned oasis of natural beauty and tranquility" will welcome a new Jones Coffee Roasters trailer and The Market, a grab-and-go spot offering stylish snacks and sips.

Those coming for a cup of something toasty and tasty can get it early: The colorful trailer, which will be located close to the entrance, will open each day at 7:30 in the morning. And for those who can't weather the afternoon without a delicious bean-based beverage, the Jones trailer will keep on brewin' right through to closing.

"I have, for years, wanted Jones Coffee to be our partner and I finally got my wish. I know our visitors will love strolling in the garden, coffee in hand," shared Juliann Rooke, CEO of Descanso Gardens.

Adding to the kick-off's good vibes? Chuck Jones, the co-founder of the Pasadena-started enterprise, will stop by to greet guests. Oh yes: And all visitors can enjoy a complimentary drip coffee on Sept. 1, too, all to celebrate the big opening day.

Look also for The Market in the courtyard-adjacent space once occupied by The Café. Snacks, goodies, grab-and-go meals of both the hot and cold varieties and a line-up of libations — featuring alcohol and non-alcohol choices — will be available.

Soft-serve ice cream, something new for the garden, will be offered as well.

"Our mission at Descanso Gardens is to continually elevate the visitor experience, and our partnership with Jones Coffee, along with the launch of The Market, exemplifies this commitment," continued Rooke.

"We're redefining how our guests can savor a wide variety of culinary options, quickly, efficiently and with elevated quality, ensuring a memorable and satisfying journey for all."

There are a few popular seasonal events just ahead for Descanso Gardens, including "Carved," a pumpkin-themed spectacular on select October dates. Tickets for the general public go on sale on Sept. 6.