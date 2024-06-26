Griffith Park

Feeling those ‘Valley Vibes': A new market is popping up at The Autry

The debuting event will feature snacky treats, artisanal shoppables, and live tunes; pups are welcome, too.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Valley Vibes Market

What to Know

  • Valley Vibes Market, a new marketplace featuring artisanal and vintage shopping, food trucks, music, and more
  • Sunday, July 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Autry Museum of the American West
  • Free entry and parking; dogs are welcome

Few regions are more vibe-y than the Valley, that vast and vivacious patchwork of panache-filled places. It's a scintillating spread of cities, is what we're saying, and few destinations boast as much cool and character. (That goes for regions within California and regions that are not in California, both.)

So to bestow a vibe-centric name on a new outdoor marketplace, one that gives a nice nod in the direction of the Valley, feels right and full of light (that's something else that the San Fernando Valley does perfectly: sunshine).

The Valley Vibes Market, a new event, is landing at The Autry Museum of the American West on what just may be one of the calendar's sunniest days: Sunday, July 14.

We make that sun-laden statement because, well, July. In Southern California. You get us.

The daytime happening — it rolls over six (probably) sunny hours, from 10 a.m. to 4 o'clock — will features several vendors, live music, and food trucks, too, like FryDay and Sabrossa.

The Caffeinated Cart will also be on the grounds — yes, we said "grounds" — while visitors 21+ can visit the pop-up bar for a specialty cocktail

As for the shopping aspect of Valley Vibes? Think artisanal and handmade; small and local businesses will be the focus, the makers that possess their own particular vibes and cleverly transmute those vibes into the goods they create.

Also super vibe-tastic? Entry is free, as is parking. Oh yes, and dogs are welcome, too.

You can subscribe to the market's updates learn more and/or follow on Instagram, Valley-obsessed vibe-seekers of SoCal.

This article tagged under:

Griffith ParkFood & DrinkShopping
