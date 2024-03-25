Disneyland

New popcorn buckets, including an ode to Jabba the Hutt, are landing at Disneyland Park

Two buckets, including a salvaged Stormtrooper helmet, are gaining buzz in this quadrant of the galaxy.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Disneyland Resort

What to Know

  • "Season of the Force" at Disneyland Park in Anaheim
  • April 5 through June 2, 2024
  • Guests may enjoy "Star Wars" experiences, new merchandise, and some themed foods like Bantha Burgers; Jabba the Hutt buckets are debuting, too

Traveling the far reaches of various distant quadrants, the sorts of limitless sectors lit only by the stars and an occasional bright nebula, can definitely stoke a person's appetite.

Good thing that there are some stellar chow-down choices to consider, at least if you land your craft at Tomorrowland or Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park.

That's where Season of the Force, a multi-week celebration of "Star Wars," will light the sabers and power the droids from April 5 through June 2.

May 4, or May the Fourth Be With You Day, is the inspiration behind the cosmically colossal happening, which just couldn't fit all of the far, faraway fun into a single day. That fun runs from nighttime experiences during the fireworks show to character voice cameos in "Star Tours — The Adventures Continue."

And, of course, the themed eats, a central element of any major celebration at The Jedi-iest Place on Earth.

Disneyland just unveiled some of the galactic goodies that guests can expect in the weeks ahead, including a pair of creatively designed popcorn buckets, including one featuring Jabba the Hutt.

Disneyland Resort
Look for Jabba the Hutt buckets during the 2024 "Season of the Force" at Disneyland Park.
Disneyland Resort
Follow the roar to the Galactic Grill for a Bantha Burger.
Disneyland Resort
Coming across a Salvaged Stormtrooper Helmet isn't a daily occurrence, but you may spy these offbeat popcorn holders at Disneyland this spring.
Disneyland Resort
Make for Docking Bay 7 for plate of Dewback Chili Noodles, an ode to the critters seen on Tatooine.

