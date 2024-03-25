New popcorn buckets, including an ode to Jabba the Hutt, are landing at Disneyland Park

What to Know "Season of the Force" at Disneyland Park in Anaheim

April 5 through June 2, 2024

Guests may enjoy "Star Wars" experiences, new merchandise, and some themed foods like Bantha Burgers; Jabba the Hutt buckets are debuting, too

Traveling the far reaches of various distant quadrants, the sorts of limitless sectors lit only by the stars and an occasional bright nebula, can definitely stoke a person's appetite.

Good thing that there are some stellar chow-down choices to consider, at least if you land your craft at Tomorrowland or Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park.

That's where Season of the Force, a multi-week celebration of "Star Wars," will light the sabers and power the droids from April 5 through June 2.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

May 4, or May the Fourth Be With You Day, is the inspiration behind the cosmically colossal happening, which just couldn't fit all of the far, faraway fun into a single day. That fun runs from nighttime experiences during the fireworks show to character voice cameos in "Star Tours — The Adventures Continue."

And, of course, the themed eats, a central element of any major celebration at The Jedi-iest Place on Earth.

Disneyland just unveiled some of the galactic goodies that guests can expect in the weeks ahead, including a pair of creatively designed popcorn buckets, including one featuring Jabba the Hutt.

Disneyland Resort Look for Jabba the Hutt buckets during the 2024 "Season of the Force" at Disneyland Park.

Disneyland Resort Follow the roar to the Galactic Grill for a Bantha Burger.

Disneyland Resort Coming across a Salvaged Stormtrooper Helmet isn't a daily occurrence, but you may spy these offbeat popcorn holders at Disneyland this spring.