What to Know Katz's at Bar Next Door

The West Hollywood eatery will be serving the famous New York City delicatessen's Pastrami on Rye; pick up at Bar Next Door or have Postmates deliver

Saturday, June 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; $25 for a half sandwich, $45 for a full sandwich

Katz's Delicatessen, which has been perfecting pastrami sandwiches at 205 E. Houston Street on New York City's Lower East Side since the 1880s, is quite a distance from West Hollywood.

It is, in fact, around 2800 miles, and how many pastrami sandwiches, placed crust-to-crust, would need to be used to cover that sizable stretch is anyone's tasty guess.

But Southern Californians won't need a state-spanning sandwich chain to connect with Katz's: Bar Next Door is partnering with Postmates on a one-day-only Katz's-stravaganza, a pop-up that is all about the doted-upon deli's world-famous Pastrami on Rye.

Make for the Sunset Boulevard hangout from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for your sandwich — pickles and Katz's housemade mustard are part of the meaty icon — or order through Postmates.

Merchandise showing your Katz's love will also be for sale.

Keep in mind that there will be a limited number of sandwiches and a limit on the merch available for purchase, too.

If you do plan to swing by the bar for your hefty slice o' NYC, check it out: A Coors Banquet cocktail will be served alongside a Dirty Mixed Brine Martini Shot. The price? It's $16.

Perhaps you've dined at Katz's while visiting or living in New York; if not, you surely know it from the dozens of food documentaries the storied eatery has appeared in and, of course, the "I'll have what she's having" scene in 1989's "When Harry Met Sally..."

If we could follow a flavorful freeway fully lined with sandwiches on our way to Katz's, we would do so in a New York minute.

But no hearty highway need be built: The world-famous deli is bringing its mustard-y moxie to West Hollywood, over seven savory hours, on the last Saturday in June.