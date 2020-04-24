NHM’s First Fridays, a Science Soirée, Goes Virtual

What to Know Friday, April 24 at 6 p.m.

Livestream; free, but reserve online by 2:45 PDT

The theme is crowdsourced science; stay for DJ-spun tunes, too

A Friday night?

It's possibly the most fabled and longed-for and expectation-loaded time of the week.

That has changed in recent weeks, as Friday nights have melded into the other days of the week, and the weekend, during this stay-at-home period.

But there are still routes to interesting, oh-so-Friday fun times, including those that put a premium on science, knowledge, and growing our minds.

First Fridays, a series from the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, has been an enduring and mind-enlivening go-to on this front.

The happening, which traditionally takes place on the first Friday of the month over the first few months of the year, includes scientist talks, DJs spinning, and the wandering of museum halls, all to admire dinosaur bones and more.

You'll have to forgo strolling by all of those old dino bones, but the heart of First Fridays will be heading home on April 24 at 6 o'clock via a livestream.

The theme? The Future of Crowdsourced Science, which will ponder the role of community science in our coming world. What does "community science" mean exactly?

One timely example: "Sharing pictures of strange neighborhood plants and unusual backyard insects... can help researchers amass data, and apps can direct shoppers to sustainable food and responsibly made products."

In fact, the City Nature Challenge, which you can join from home, is on now.

And, for sure: DJ Novena Carmel will have the music, lending the event more of that First Fridays feel. You'll want to hop over to Youtube Live at 7:30 p.m. for the tunes.

It's all free, but do reserve your spot ahead of time.