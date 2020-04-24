Stay at Home

NHM’s First Fridays, a Science Soirée, Goes Virtual

The idea-rich event will pop up as a livestream on April 24, complete with DJ music.

By Alysia Gray Painter

NHMLAC

What to Know

  • Friday, April 24 at 6 p.m.
  • Livestream; free, but reserve online by 2:45 PDT
  • The theme is crowdsourced science; stay for DJ-spun tunes, too

A Friday night?

It's possibly the most fabled and longed-for and expectation-loaded time of the week.

That has changed in recent weeks, as Friday nights have melded into the other days of the week, and the weekend, during this stay-at-home period.

But there are still routes to interesting, oh-so-Friday fun times, including those that put a premium on science, knowledge, and growing our minds.

First Fridays, a series from the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, has been an enduring and mind-enlivening go-to on this front.

Nature 20 hours ago

Pip Pip Hooray, Big Sur’s Condor Egg Is Hatching

Nature Apr 20

Snap a Nature Pic and Share, Citizen Scientists

The happening, which traditionally takes place on the first Friday of the month over the first few months of the year, includes scientist talks, DJs spinning, and the wandering of museum halls, all to admire dinosaur bones and more.

You'll have to forgo strolling by all of those old dino bones, but the heart of First Fridays will be heading home on April 24 at 6 o'clock via a livestream.

The theme? The Future of Crowdsourced Science, which will ponder the role of community science in our coming world. What does "community science" mean exactly?

One timely example: "Sharing pictures of strange neighborhood plants and unusual backyard insects... can help researchers amass data, and apps can direct shoppers to sustainable food and responsibly made products."

In fact, the City Nature Challenge, which you can join from home, is on now.

And, for sure: DJ Novena Carmel will have the music, lending the event more of that First Fridays feel. You'll want to hop over to Youtube Live at 7:30 p.m. for the tunes.

It's all free, but do reserve your spot ahead of time.

This article tagged under:

Stay at Home
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us