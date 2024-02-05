Nintendo-inspired nummies are on the menu at Universal's new Power-Up Cafe

What to Know Power-Up Cafe at Super Nintendo World

The new eatery debuts at Universal Studios Hollywood on Feb. 17, 2024

The Super Mushroom Calzone is on the game-goodie line-up, as is a Fire Flower Pretzel

An important anniversary is full of happy hallmarks, the terrific touchstones and toadstools that give us mush, er, much cause for celebration.

The festive first anniversary of Super Nintendo World, the colorful land that debuted at Universal Studios Hollywood in early 2023, is giving mushroom-y mavens and peachy peeps cause for joy.

Honoring this mush-anticipated milestone?

The Universal Studios Hollywood team will do so in a couple of different and delightful ways over the final weeks of winter.

Up soon, on Feb. 17?

It's the opening of the all-new Power-Up Cafe, the place to score your Super Mushroom Calzone or Super Star Popcorn. But the playful theming isn't solely found on the snacky side of the menu; sips, too, will boast names drawn from the world of Super Mario, including the Fire Flower Fizz and 1-Up Mushroom Fizz.

Order yours in person, at the cafe, or ahead of time through the official Universal Studios Hollywood app.

There are other upcoming additions to the area, too, including an interactive wearable with cool SNW cred. The new Golden Power-Up Band will add to the anniversary-inspired cred; it joins the six other designs that were unveiled at the land's opening.

The Golden Power-Up Band will be available for purchase, while fans can buy the debuting class of bands now.

And a sweet freebie? It's a pin trumpeting the 1st anniversary of Super Nintendo World. Get yours beginning on Feb. 17 at Guest Relations, and yep: This is a "while supplies last" kind of offering.

