Universal Studios Hollywood's new ‘Fast & Furious' coaster is now under construction

The theme park made the announcement on July 12, 2023

Home to the brand-new Super Nintendo World, the theme park is also known for its fall fright festival, Halloween Horror Nights

We're less likely to utter "vroom vroom" while enjoying a roller coaster than "whoosh whoosh," for "vroom" signifies, at least in many minds, the quickness of a car while "whoosh"?

That's an airier term, one that is all speedily sailing along high-in-the-sky coaster tracks.

But someone might need to dream up a combination of those particular terms — perhaps "vroom whoosh" works best — to properly hail the accelerated attraction coming to Universal Studios Hollywood.

And it is a true car-meets-coaster ride, a vroom-whoosh experience that is now on the rise, officially, as of Wednesday, July 12.

For that's when the Universal City theme park put the pedal to the metal and made an announcement that's sure to stoke the fans of the "Fast & Furious" films: A brand-new roller coaster, one that's inspired by the peel-out world of the movies, is on its vroom-whoosh way.

"Buckle up," the park advises, for the future attraction will boast a "state-of-the-art ride system uniquely created to engulf guests within the dynamic 'Fast & Furious universe."

The " ...all-new roller coaster will benefit from Universal Destinations & Experiences' decades-long expertise in revolutionizing the development of the contemporary roller coaster across its global theme park destinations," shares the park's team.

While there are many more details still to come about the vehicles-with-velocity adventure, with renderings to roll out at a later date, the future attraction will rise in the location formerly occupied by the Animal Actors/Special Effects Show.

Pictured: a standard roller coaster track; renderings of the new Universal Studios Hollywood attraction will be available in the coming months.

