NORMS Has Your St. Patrick's Day Classics

What to Know Thursday, March 17 starting at 11 a.m.

Dine-in and to-go orders at all NORMS restaurants around Southern California

$15.99; green lemonade is an additional $3.49

If you only indulge in a holiday-famous meal on the holiday it is associated with, do you also observe other traditions, too?

Say, for example, you must, must, must have corned beef, cabbage, and Irish potatoes on March 17, without fail, each and every year.

Is your first bite always the corned beef? Do you make a wish on the final bit of cabbage? And do you save an entire delicious and soft potato to pop in your mouth as the meal's mouth-pleasing finale?

We all have our eat-oriented observances when it comes to the calendar's most special holidays, and, on St. Patrick's Day, those observances very much center around the trio mentioned above.

But where can you find a classic corned beef dish, for under twenty dollars, and a few green foods, too, to add to the lucky and lively aura of the occasion?

You can look to NORMS Restaurants, which will once again go the oh-so-classic route with a plate of corned beef, cabbage, and Irish potatoes, starting at 11 in the morning.

Adding a bit o' green to the scene? A Caesar salad or mixed green salad, on the side, and mint chocolate chip ice cream as the meal's fun and frosty final flourish.

Oh yes, and you can add on a green lemonade, if you have the hankering for a citrusy sip that also has a holiday hue, for an extra $3.49.

This merry meal is available for both dine-in and to-go orders, if you're planning your St. Patrick's Day party at home, and need a few flavorful and hearty dishes to serve as a centerpiece.

For more on this festive four-course dining special, visit NORMS now.